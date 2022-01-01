All remaining performances of 'Hamilton' canceled at Shea's Performing Arts Center

All of the remaining performances of the touring production of “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to Covid-19, a theater spokesman announced Saturday evening.

Marketing director Kevin Sweeney said the decision affects the shows at 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sweeney reported that the cancellation, prompted by breakthrough cases of the virus, was called “to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew and audiences.”

Tickets purchased through the Shea’s box office or Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically, Sweeney said.

Anyone with questions may contact Shea’s box office at patronservices@shea.org. Sweeney added, “Please be aware we are experiencing a significant number of inquiries and we appreciate your patience."

Additional updates will be posted at sheas.org or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

