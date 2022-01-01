 Skip to main content
All remaining performances of 'Hamilton' canceled at Shea's Performing Arts Center
Shea's Buffalo Theatre (copy)

The iconic marquee at Shea's Buffalo Theatre on Main Street.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

All of the remaining performances of the touring production of “Hamilton” in Shea’s Performing Arts Center have been canceled due to Covid-19, a theater spokesman announced Saturday evening.

Marketing director Kevin Sweeney said the decision affects the shows at 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Sweeney reported that the cancellation, prompted by breakthrough cases of the virus, was called “to ensure the wellbeing of the cast, crew and audiences.”

Tickets purchased through the Shea’s box office or Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically, Sweeney said.

Anyone with questions may contact Shea’s box office at patronservices@shea.org. Sweeney added, “Please be aware we are experiencing a significant number of inquiries and we appreciate your patience."

Additional updates will be posted at sheas.org or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

