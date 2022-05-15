'Ain't Too Proud' production offers words of unity to Buffalo after mass shooting

The cast of the Broadway touring production of "Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations” was on stage for Saturday's matinee performance at Shea's Buffalo Theatre when the word spread of the mass shooting that took 10 lives and injured three on Buffalo's East Side.

Following the evening show, cast member James T. Lane delivered a message of sympathy, love and unity to the audience and Buffalo on behalf of the touring company that talked of the "mass shooting just a little bit shy of two miles from this theatre."

It read, in part, “We – the cast, crew, orchestra, and all those involved with our touring company – would like to lift up in love the victims, their families, and anyone affected by this terrible event. It affects us all in a most personal way and affects our society at large and, ultimately, the world we all live in.

"Each and every person in this world deserves to live free of fear and discrimination because of the color of their skin. Theatre, music, and the arts are safe spaces where tolerance is celebrated, community is uplifted, and love is unconditional. We have all shared in that love this evening. That is a very, very powerful thing."

A joint statement issued by Shea's and the production went on to extend "deepest sympathies to the victims and their loved ones, as well as the entire Black community in Buffalo that was so brutally and viciously targeted. And we express our sincere gratitude to the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Police Department, and other first responders for their bravery, professionalism, and quick action."

"Today, we stand with the City of Buffalo and its residents, especially its Black community, as we mourn and heal together. And we reaffirm our commitment to providing a safe, equitable, and hate-free space for artists to freely share their stories with an eager and welcoming community."

"Ain't Too Proud" is on stage at Shea's from May 10 to 15.

