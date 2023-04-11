Shea's Performing Arts Center had plenty to smile about in 2022, with high attendance for its shows, strong sales and popular productions.

But it was the news behind the scenes that was on the minds of city officials Tuesday, as Shea's representatives met with the Common Council's Community Development Committee. The two Shea's officials shared changes instituted since a tumultuous 2022 as the board nears a decision on a search committee to begin looking for a replacement for Shea's President Michael Murphy.

A number of staffers departed and five trustees resigned before Murphy eventually was dismissed in October. M&T Bank, a Shea's stalwart that sponsored the Broadway Series for 20 years, withdrew its sponsorship in February. The problems stemmed from management issues and what many felt was a failure by the board of trustees to address them.

Robert Brunschmid, Shea's vice president of operations, said Shea's has eight new board members and has undergone a series of changes in the past six months, including:

• Revising the governing bylaws and employee handbook

• Forming a presidential search committee and human resources committee

• Establishing biweekly meetings with Shea's leadership team and board members

• Holding monthly staff town hall meetings

"As we approach the 100th anniversary of Shea's in 2026, we are very confident of continued progress internally and focusing our efforts at welcoming another 300,000 patrons to the Theatre District each year," Brunschmid said.

The theater's financial health was also spotlighted amid glowing box office sales.

Brunschmid said the theater's season attendance the past year was the third highest in the last eight years, with a recent sold-out, weeklong run of "Beetlejuice" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre and the recent "Murder on the Orient Express" becoming the most successful, locally produced show at 710 Theatre since Shea's took over the venue in 2012.

Shea's, with Five Star Bank as its new Broadway Season sponsor, also sold 1,200 season ticket packages in the first five business days following the April 3 announcement of the 2023-2024 season.

"Shea's financial position is as solid as ever," Brunschmid said, noting that working capital reserves have been restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Victoria Perez-Maggiolo, Shea's director of arts engagement and education, discussed youth performances and programming, often involving communities of color, that Shea's is bringing to the 561-seat 710 Theatre. Shea's is also going into community venues, including the creation of a film critics society where youths at Omega Mentoring, an after-school program, watch and critique movies at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion.

Brunschmid said he will be coming back to the city to seek funding to help replace the theater's roofs at a cost of $3.06 million. Shea's has $700,000 from the America Rescue Plan to apply toward that work, Brunschmid said.