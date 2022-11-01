A visit with BUA's 'Gentleman Caller' is an entertaining evening

Walking into the Hotel @ the Lafeyette, through its Art Moderne hallways to the cozy confines of the deliciously deco Bittersweet Piano Lounge, it already feels like this will be a special evening. And sometimes first impressions are dead-on.

The piano bar has been transformed into an intimate theater space for the Buffalo United Artists production of “The Gentleman Caller,” the second show of its 30th season. The venue nicely reflects the period of the show, the mid-1940s, when an arts writer for the local newspaper has invited a fledgling playwright to his home for an interview.

The arts writer is William Inge (played by Jonathan Beckner), a man who has yet to understand his talent or his sexuality. His guest (Matthew Rittler) already has introduced himself to us, as the cheeky narrator of the play: “My name is Mr. Williams,” he says. “Tom. Tennessee for short,” he adds, with a sly grin.

While Inge nervously awaits his now-overdue guest, Williams laconically continues, “I personally do not like interviews, because they remind me of things I apparently said.”

The wordplay continues as Inge welcomes Williams and offers him a drink, or two or three, and considering the subjects, we would expect nothing less. Even so, the drama critic is clearly nervous, almost on edge, about being alone with the writer. Williams’ reputation has preceded him. His play “The Glass Menagerie” is set to open later that year (1944) in Chicago and, as Inge says at one point, “You might turn out to be somebody.”

Watching Rittler is a treat. Though Williams was not yet the Tennessee Williams when the action takes place, we see a man who knows he should be famous, whether the world has heard the news or not. And he presents himself as such.

Inge is his opposite: shy, insecure and a tempting target for the more confident Williams. In a deft portrayal, Beckner shows Inge’s deference without diminishing him, which makes his startling response to a joke by Williams as shocking as it is intended to be.

However else it is perceived, those onstage and off know that this brief scene will not make it into the interview story.

Director James Cichocki displays a real appreciation for Dawkins’ material. With perfect touches of camp, comedy and eroticism, the performances of his actors reveal the two writers for what they were and what they would become.

It even feels, at various points, like either character could be writing this play as it is happening. When Williams asks, “What’s the point of having sins if you don’t confess them?,” you wonder which of his classics he will slide that one into.

And we know Inge is getting closer to finding his artistic voice as soon as he tells Williams that his little dog has run away – but he’s hopeful it will return. The dog is not named “Sheba,” but close enough.

“The Gentleman Caller” was Williams’ original title for “The Glass Menagerie,” and it is nice to see that Dawkins did not let it go to waste. It is a welcome guest for the Bittersweet and an altogether worthwhile reason for a little social lubrication.

REVIEW

“The Gentleman Caller”

3.5 stars (out of 4)

Presented by Buffalo United Artists

What: Playwrights Tennessee Williams and William Inge met twice in 1944 before either became famous. Here, playwright Philip Dawkins imagines how interesting those encounters may have been, in two acts.

Where: In the Bittersweet Piano Lounge of the Hotel @ The Lafayette, 391 Washington St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Nov. 12.

Summary: Revealing and intimate in multiple ways, this evening of entertaining eavesdropping brings to life two great talents, one great ego and a time in history when the last thing a man could be was himself.

Extra: For this play, Bittersweet removed its small tables and chairs are lined in rows. The bar is open for cocktails and other beverages before and after the play as well as at intermission.

Tickets: $30 general, $25 students, members. No one under 18 admitted. Visit buffalounitedartists.org