A tense 'Foxfinder' from New Phoenix Theatre

Was there ever a time when the threats of “Foxfinder” would have been unbelievable? When it would seem impossible that a desperate populace would buy into the Big Lie their leaders are using to keep them in check? When truth would be a cause for fear?

Perhaps. But that would be another time, and another place.

In the here and now, New Phoenix Theatre’s fine production of “Foxfinder” resonates in our current atmosphere of alternative facts, climate change denial, false allegations and suppression of dissent. Whether you want to keep your vote, your guns or both, the message is troubling.

We’ve been here before. Echoes of “1984’s” Big Brother and Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” ricochet around the small farmhouse in a near-future England when the action takes place. There we meet Sam and Judith Covey (Rick Lattimer and Stefanie Warnick), whose very bad year is about to get much worse. Unprecedented flooding has destroyed their crops. They’ve gone through a devastating personal loss. And now, they have received a letter from the government. A Foxfinder is coming.