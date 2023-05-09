Hollywood may be the place where dreams go to die, but they do not go quietly. They fight and kick and make ill-advised bargains, and when we’re lucky, they turn into “Sunset Boulevard.”

The famed 1950 Billy Wilder film, with an unforgettable Gloria Swanson as aging silent film star Norma Desmond, is a dark and comic melodrama. When Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Cullen turned it into a musical, the movie’s camp dials down in favor of a moody retro score that adds fresh layers of melancholy, ambition and romance.

So, if you have only seen the movie, you haven’t seen this, and now you can. O’Connell &Company presents a rich and satisfying “Sunset Boulevard” with company founder Mary Kate O’Connell in the role of Norma. Making her entrance, in golden caftan, hair the color of garnets and eyelashes out to there, she grabs the part and holds it with one long look.

The cast assembled by production supervisor Javier Bustillos and director/choreographer Joey Bucheker surrounds her with talent. As Joe Gillis, the out-of-work screenwriter who accidentally stumbles into Norma’s orbit, Kevin Deese gives us a tragic hero full of youthful bravado that borders on hubris. You’d never guess his luck has run out.

Heather Casseri is Betty, a young woman with dreams of her own and a voice to match. She’s engaged to Joe’s best friend (Corey Bieber), but her voice pairs so perfectly with Deese’s we know they are fated to be together, however briefly.

Michael J. Galante is the sympathetic man in the shadows, Norma’s “faithful retainer” Max, whose love for the fading star never dims, even as the world has forgotten her. It is a little heartbreaking to realize that he will do anything for her, and it won’t be enough.

Many of the 16 players in the extended ensemble have been leads in other shows, and, the professionalism shines through. The fluid set design by Bill Baldwin also showcases the 12-piece orchestra, led by Lucas Colon.

Info: “Sunset Boulevard” continues through May 21 at O’Connell & Company, 4110 Bailey Ave., Amherst. For more information and tickets ($25-$38), go to oconnellandcompany.com.