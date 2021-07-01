'A Midsummer Night’s Walk': An enchanted Shakespearean tour through Delaware Park

“A Midsummer Night’s Walk” takes groups of 25 patrons through various locations in Delaware Park to see selected scenes from Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The show has been produced with affable charm and energy, ingeniously disguising the fact that the idea was born of a crisis.
This is Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s playfully inventive response to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Staging full productions of Shakespeare is expensive and takes about a year. The cost of assembling the outdoor stage, alone, is breathtaking. Last summer the venerable festival was obliged to derail its season, except for an evening of small excerpts from Shakespeare’s plays. With news from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization changing by the hour, it seemed wise to prepare for any contingency.
And so, Shakespeare in Delaware Park devised this variation on its usual format, taking advantage of their Delaware Park setting and creating a special experience for smaller groups who could be masked or unmasked as the protocols required.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is the story of what happens when lovers Hermia and Lysander flee into the forest to escape the demand of the girl’s father that she marry Demetrius, the man of his choice. (Should she refuse, Daddy generously offers her the options to live as a celibate nun or die, but teenagers are so stubborn!) Complications ensue when the very English fairies in this supposedly Greek forest begin to play tricks on the young mortals. Puck makes both Lysander and Demetrius fall in love with Helena. At the command of Oberon, king of the fairies, Puck also makes Titania, the Fairy Queen, fall in love with Nick Bottom, a lowly weaver, who he has magically given the head of a donkey.
It mostly gets sorted out in the end.
For “A Midsummer Night’s Walk,” groups head into the park, guided by an actor playing Puck, at half-hour intervals beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the last departing at 8:30 p.m. for the 50-minute presentation. Our Puck was the limber and comical Phil Wackerfuss, but groups heading out after us saw Melinda Capeles or Dan Torres in the role. Each actor, undoubtedly, brings a different personality to Shakespeare’s mischievous fairy; all are equipped with a watch and charged to keep the action moving smoothly.
Each Puck does one or two shows a night, but the actors who play the other roles repeat their performances five times a night in quick succession. It all has a bit of the flavor of a very sophisticated theme park experience, which, frankly, gave me a whole new respect for theme park performers.
The production, which runs like clockwork, has been artfully and meticulously directed by Kyle LoConti, with the scenes cleverly selected and adapted by LoConti, Peter Palmisano and Tom Loughlin.
We see some capable young talent as the four young Athenians. Sabrina Kahwaty is, alternately, winsome and determinedly fierce as Hermia (the short one). Kristen Bartolomeo gives a technically precise and broadly comic performance as Helena (the tall one). Nathanial Higgins and Christian Hines are charming and even princely as Lysander and Demetrius, with Hines benefiting from his character’s more despicable flaws being cut from this version.
The comical mechanicals are played with agreeably shameless buffoonery by Todd Benzin as Bottom, Steve Brachmann as Flute and Mike Garvey as Peter Quince.
Peter Horn and Robyn Lee Horn go at each other, hammer and tongs, as Oberon and Titania. Marital turmoil has never seemed more fun.
Aerial choreography by Mara Neimanis adds real theatrical magic to Titania’s attendant fairies, played by Morgan Mincer and Reagan Zuber, who dance above the sleeping queen, suspended from the branch of an oak tree.
Indeed, at times, the breathtaking beauty of Delaware Park becomes the show. The first stop on our journey is on a path too narrow for the experience (or for the bicycles trying to get past us) but beyond that, we are taken to one gorgeous vista after another. We meet the mechanicals under the largest catalpa tree I have seen in my life, overlooking a massive stone bridge. Titania sleeps beneath an oak grove with a signature Olmsted and Vaux valley and hill beyond. The “Hawthorn-brake” that serves as the tiring house for Peter Quince and company is an actual bush.
Delaware Park is worth the 50-minute stroll. This entirely enchanting theatrical experience makes it all the more magical. Reserve quickly, because every performance is sure to be sold out.
REVIEW
“A Midsummer Night’s Walk”
Through Aug. 12 at Shakespeare Hill, behind the Rose Garden off Lincoln Parkway in Delaware Park. Performances are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; tours begin at 6:30 p.m. running every 30 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Performances are free, but donations are appreciated. Reservations required at shakespeareindelawarepark.org.