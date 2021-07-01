'A Midsummer Night’s Walk': An enchanted Shakespearean tour through Delaware Park

“A Midsummer Night’s Walk” takes groups of 25 patrons through various locations in Delaware Park to see selected scenes from Shakespeare’s romantic comedy, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The show has been produced with affable charm and energy, ingeniously disguising the fact that the idea was born of a crisis.

This is Shakespeare in Delaware Park’s playfully inventive response to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Staging full productions of Shakespeare is expensive and takes about a year. The cost of assembling the outdoor stage, alone, is breathtaking. Last summer the venerable festival was obliged to derail its season, except for an evening of small excerpts from Shakespeare’s plays. With news from the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization changing by the hour, it seemed wise to prepare for any contingency.

And so, Shakespeare in Delaware Park devised this variation on its usual format, taking advantage of their Delaware Park setting and creating a special experience for smaller groups who could be masked or unmasked as the protocols required.