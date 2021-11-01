A 'lost season' is found again as Road Less Traveled reopens

The subtle curse “May you have an interesting life” implies trouble ahead for the recipient, but in the world of theater, interesting lives are what the good stuff is all about.
The 2021-22 theater season at Road Less Traveled Productions is packed to the brim with interesting lives – and, making it all the more interesting, these interesting lives are being led by otherwise normal people. People like your neighbors, your relatives, yourselves. (Except for the obscenity-spewing hand puppet, of course. He is unique.)
Scott Behrend, RLTP artistic and executive director, explained that the season, with four plays and two major fundraising events, is essentially picking up where the theater at 456 Main St. left off 20 months ago when live-audience show biz shut down.
“It’s really a continuation of the season that got lost,” Behrend said, albeit with a few adjustments.
“Once it’s off and running, this production delivers a captivating story told with great maturity, humor and
The season opener, “Hand to God” (Nov. 4), was part of the 2019-20 season and had opened to great reviews in March 2020 just days before theaters throughout the state went dark to try to slow the pandemic. The reception for that show was so positive that it will now run for five weeks rather than the usual four.
“Hand to God” is an adult comedy-drama set in rural Texas, where a newly widowed mother and her teenage son, Jason, take on the job of organizing Sunday school-type puppet shows at a conservative church. Things take a bizarre turn when Jason’s hand puppet takes on a profanity-fueled life of its own. Could it be … Satan?!
The role of Jason was a full-fledged star-turn for actor Dan Urtz, who was nominated for an Artie. He returns along with the 2020 cast with the only change being the addition of Sabrina Kahwaty as Jessica, a teenage girl who befriends Jason.
“It’s super important that we’ve got Dan Urtz and the rest of the gang back,” Behrend said.
Although Road Less Traveled was the first company to announce last spring that it would reopen for a fall season, it cautiously decided to wait until November to raise the curtain. That meant cutting one production from its typical five-show season. “Hand to God” bumped the planned “Murder Ballad” as season opener, and Behrend said they dropped Edward Albee’s dark suicide-themed “At Home in the Zoo,” because “I couldn’t see doing that right now.”
The shows that are coming, while not as grim, still have powerful themes that the presenters hope will resonate with theater lovers.
“Hand to God” will run through Dec. 5, then after the holidays, the family drama “Tribes” opens on Jan. 13. Doug Zschiegner directs playwright Nina Raine’s creative dining room encounter with a self-centered family that seems oblivious to the fact that one member is deaf. Dave Wantuck of Deaf Access Services joins the ensemble as it explores, with humor and inspired stagecraft, what it means to really hear one another.
Next up is “Breadcrumbs,” opening March 3. Behrend will direct two leading ladies of Buffalo theater, Victoria Perez and Pamela Mangus, in Jennifer Haley’s complicated story of life and abandonment – by others and by one’s own memories. A novelist who realizes she has dementia enlists the help of a younger woman to finish her final book, an autobiography. But, as in the famous fairytale, the breadcrumbs she tries to follow to find herself are scattered and, at times, have disappeared altogether.
The season closes with the world premiere from Buffalo playwright and RLTP favorite Donna Hoke. In “Little Women … Now,” opening April 21, she brings Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy forward to the 21st century. A lot has changed for young women since the mid-19th century when the country was nearly town apart by opposing politics, but, on the other hand, many of the same challenges remain.
Theatergoers may notice a few changes when they return to the Road Less Traveled Theater, starting with their arrival. The theater now has its Main Street marquee fully illuminated to the north and south, along with its frontispiece, and technical upgrades were finished for the lighting and sound systems inside.
Invisible to the audience but hugely significant for the theater company, Behrend and RLTP managing director Gina Gandolfo consolidated their rehearsal space and scattered storage locations for costumes, props and furniture within one building in Tonawanda.
“All those (spaces) were in different spots in different buildings on different floors – any cheap place where we could stick stuff,” Behrend explained. “Our rehearsal space was above Shea’s box office for 15 years, and I didn’t want my guys to have to keep pulling furniture up and down stairs,” he added, while also noting that parking downtown could be challenging.
The company had just completed fundraising and paying off the theater when Covid closed things down, Behrend said, “when we were just getting some momentum.”
“Gina and I had been working at lightning speed for five or six years, moving to 500 Pearl St., continuing our growth and then having to move again into our brand new facility (on Main Street). That is wonderful and awesome, but when Covid came, being able to take a breath psychologically and physically, and reassess where we were and catch up to ourselves, that was a big thing,” Behrend said.
While Road Less Traveled did offer some digital projects during the shutdown, Behrend said, that isn’t really what they are all about. “We like to challenge our audiences, to connect with our community and create unforgettable live theater experiences that bring value to their lives.
“Certainly our shows can be plot driven and funny and imaginative, but we also want to give you something to think about on the way home.”