A 'lost season' is found again as Road Less Traveled reopens

“All those (spaces) were in different spots in different buildings on different floors – any cheap place where we could stick stuff,” Behrend explained. “Our rehearsal space was above Shea’s box office for 15 years, and I didn’t want my guys to have to keep pulling furniture up and down stairs,” he added, while also noting that parking downtown could be challenging.

The company had just completed fundraising and paying off the theater when Covid closed things down, Behrend said, “when we were just getting some momentum.”

“Gina and I had been working at lightning speed for five or six years, moving to 500 Pearl St., continuing our growth and then having to move again into our brand new facility (on Main Street). That is wonderful and awesome, but when Covid came, being able to take a breath psychologically and physically, and reassess where we were and catch up to ourselves, that was a big thing,” Behrend said.

While Road Less Traveled did offer some digital projects during the shutdown, Behrend said, that isn’t really what they are all about. “We like to challenge our audiences, to connect with our community and create unforgettable live theater experiences that bring value to their lives.

“Certainly our shows can be plot driven and funny and imaginative, but we also want to give you something to think about on the way home.”

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.