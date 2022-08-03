A joyful 'Midsummer's Night' at Shakespeare in Delaware Park

You might think the line came from Sam Spade, but we first heard it from the magician Prospero in Shakespeare’s “The Tempest:”

“We are such stuff / As dreams are made on, and our little life / Is rounded with a sleep.”

Prospero speaks it when “the revels” in his play are concluding, and we recall it again for the final production of Shakespeare in Delaware Park that has been overseen by Saul Elkin, the program’s founder and one of Buffalo’s most legendary, extraordinary and talented theatrical figures.

Elkin is signing off, passing the baton (or is it a wand?) after 47 years with one wish of his own: that his creation continue for years to come, as “a place that will be remembered as a simple dream that grew into a successful festival.”

And the dream does go on, literally. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is now underway on the newly dubbed Saul Elkin Stage at the foot of Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park, and it is a most joyful way for the master to be concluding his tenure there.

Director Brian Cavanaugh and company have delivered a lively, laugh-filled show, performed by an exuberant cast. The return to the Hill after two pandemic-forced seasons away seems to have energized all involved. It’s probably good that the summer program had two comedies this year (it opened with “As You Like It”). Tragedies may have been too intense.

The incomparable David C. Mitchell, as the outraged father Egeus, sets the tone from the outset. In trying to prevent his daughter Hermia from marrying Lysander, his overwrought tirade delivers the audience straight into the palm of his hand. Egeus may be angry but we couldn’t be more amused. The word “sweetmeats,” spit out like bad milk, never sounded so funny.

Mitchell leans into Will’s Elizabethan verse like he speaks it at home, and the rest of the cast follows suit. The actors young and old were so comfortable in their roles that, opening night, it was little more than a blip when the mic of the fairy queen Titania went out. We could still hear Tracie Lane’s well-projected lines while seated near the top of the hill.

Lane finds her match in Chris Hatch as Oberon, the fairy king. Owning the stage with his bare-chested swagger, Oberon is puppet-master to the night’s romantic misadventures, aided by Phil Wackerfuss as Puck, whose winking actions are clearly made of mischief, not malice.

The four that make up the mismatched lovers bring a playful passion to their romantic pursuits. Sabrina Kahwaty as Hermia is feisty in her defiance of her father; Brendan Didio, adorable as her love Lysander, makes it obvious why. Kris Bartolomeo’s comic chops get a workout as she pursues Demetrius, played with the appropriate amount of aloof silliness by Zach Gammel.

John Profeta and Kit Kuebler bookend the play as the more grounded nobility Theseus and Hippolyta. And then there’s the clown Bottom, played with unabashed enthusiasm by Tom Loughlin, a man unafraid to make a genuine (donkey) of himself, from pointy ears to waving posterior.

The rest of the cast of fairies and a troupe of tradesmen-turned-actors fill out the show with jokes, dance and their own brand of magic. (Some involves kazoos; some the clashing of sticks.) Bobby Cooke as choreographer made good use of the multitiered set and Jenna Damberger did a beautiful job with the costuming, corseting her fairies and adding flounce to the lovers.

Park patrons did their part by paddling pink flamingo boats in the background to add to the romance, and walking a St. Bernard along the path near the stage as Helena tells Demetrius to treat her like a dog. The wedge of geese flying over as Puck pontificated and the looming clouds that threatened before clearing seemed apt metaphors for a most magical show.

THEATER REVIEW

"A Midsummer Night's Dream"

3.5 stars (out of 4 stars)

Shakespeare’s beloved comedy of lovers, fairies and midsummer magic. Presented through Aug. 21 by Shakespeare in Delaware Park at Shakespeare Hill, behind the Rose Garden. Performances are 7:15 p.m. daily except Mondays. Bring your own seating; picnics are encouraged. Free.