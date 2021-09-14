A 'Honky Tonk' good time at D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre

O’Donnell realized that she had associated country music with everything that had been holding her back as a young woman in the 1970s and '80s. Now, however, the female voices of country music began to call to her.

O’Donnell found that women of country were exploring everything from reproductive freedom to Black Lives Matter. Artists like Maren Morris, Shania Twain, Miranda Lambert, Elle King and the Dixie Chicks (now the Chicks), ignited O’Donnell’s interest in early golden age country stars like Kitty Wells, and reminded her that longtime favorites like Patsy Cline, Bobbie Gentry and Jeannie C. Riley were country.

The springboard is Wells’ 1952 hit, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.” The song is a musical response to Hank Thompson’s hit from earlier that year, “The Wild Side of Life,” which blamed women for the increase in divorce and general moral decay. This begged for female rebuttal.

The song is performed with straightforward simplicity by Landrigan. Indeed, simplicity is the order of the day in a show that seeks to present a lovingly curated roster of great country tunes without frills or gimmicks. O’Donnell provides bits of background and autobiography. Other cast members provide the occasional quotations from the country artists. Other than that, the music speaks for itself.