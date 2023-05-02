On the first Friday evening of April, a hint of spring was in the air as city galleries filled with people perusing the latest batch of exhibits and catching up over plastic cups of wine and cans of sparkling water.

“I had this on my calendar all week,” said a young man inside Intersection Cafe (100 Elmwood Ave.), while looking at a local artist’s multimedia art exhibition on the wall. Nearby on Allen Street, young women in leather jackets and Doc Martens flipped through a rack of vintage tees outside Timeless Babez (87 Allen St.).

The first Friday evening of every month, year-round, is a time for artists to show the public their work. Galleries throughout Buffalo are open for extended hours, allowing people to tour several in one night. The galleries serve as a third space, a free gathering point for people in the community to hang out, meet new people and, hopefully, see something interesting along the way.

Allentown is the epicenter of the event, with its dense art scene and engaged businesses, though galleries in other neighborhoods, such as downtown and North Buffalo, also participate. Boutiques and small businesses in the Allentown neighborhood stay open later than normal to take advantage of – and add to – the foot traffic.

Mickey Harmon, an artist known for his colorful, architectural illustrations, co-owns Pine Apple Co. (65 Allen St.), an art gallery and store. He’s also the Allentown Association’s First Friday Gallery Walk chair.

From May through October, Harmon organizes a block party during First Fridays. Allen Street, from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street, is cut off to traffic and lined with local vendors peddling wares like crocheted accessories, paintings and stained glass, while musicians set the evening’s soundtrack and people of all ages mingle during sunset.

The event’s diversity is its strength and each gallery has its own angle. At K Art (808 Main St.), you’ll find work by emerging Native American artists; at Revolution Gallery (1419 Hertel Ave.), there will always be some eerie pop-surrealist pieces.

“When you come down here, you’re seeing the real Buffalo. There's an intersection of communities here,” Harmon said. “First Friday is a representation of the creative community in Buffalo.”

Where to park

To see the most art in the smallest radius, park on or around Allen Street. Street parking is abundant on Friday evenings (and free after 5 p.m.) on Main Street, North Pearl Street, Franklin Street and Delaware Avenue. Or take the Metro Rail down to the Allen-Medical Campus station.

“For a first-timer for First Friday, I would start at Main Street and I would just walk straight through the street fest and just continue all the way down Allen Street,” Harmon said.

A designated driver – free or cheap wine and beer flows freely at the galleries – can drive your party around the city to find more art.

First Friday runs from 5 to 9 p.m., though some galleries stay open later.

Where to see art

The Allentown Association posts a list of participating galleries monthly on its Facebook page, Allentown First Friday Gallery Walk. At least seven galleries on or just off Allen Street are slated to participate in May’s event. Contemporary gallery Rivalry Projects (106 College St.) features a group show of more than 40 international artists on view through June 16. El Museo (91 Allen St.) highlights work from underserved communities within the city, morphing into a new space with each exhibit. You’ll find digital art one month, paintings on another visit and sculptures during the next. Harmon’s Pine Apple Co. will feature drawings that explore the effects of nature exploitation on imagination by Buffalo artist Jacob Carroll in May.

Downtown, swing by the gallery at Fitz Books (431 Ellicott St.) to browse local art and a curated selection of used books (and eat a sugary liege waffle while you’re there). BOX Gallery at Hostel Buffalo (667 Main St.) is a popular spot toward the end of the night since it remains open long past 9 p.m. and offers a space for people to dance to thumping DJ sets.

Head North to Buffalo Art Movement (255 Great Arrow Ave.), located within the Pierce-Arrow Factory Complex for contemporary art by Western New York artists. End up at Revolution Gallery to see its current exhibition, "The Forest Below" by Katie Gamb and Molly Devlin, on view through May 20, a collection of haunting (yet adorable) pop-surrealist paintings.