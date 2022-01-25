A 'Godot' worth the wait at Irish Classical Theatre

In many ways, Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot” is the signature play of Irish Classical Theatre Company. This is the script that introduced brothers Chris and Vincent O’Neill to Buffalo more than 30 years ago. Its success inspired their decision to establish an Irish theater here. Bronze sculptures of scenes from the play adorn the theater lobby, the way stained-glass windows representing scenes from the Bible adorn a church.
Therefore, the reopening of ICTC with “Waiting for Godot,” after a nearly two-year hiatus imposed by Covid-19, evokes many layers of historic significance.
The perennial question about “Godot” is, “Will I understand it?”
Reactions to Beckett run the gamut from the frustrated to the pompous. The playwright, himself, was bemused by tortured efforts to explain plays that he insisted were self-explanatory.
The theater's “Waiting for Godot” will mark the first in-person production of Kate LoConti Alcocer’s tenure as executive artistic director, a title she took on just as the pandemic was shuttering theaters across the country.
If I can demystify “Waiting for Godot” for you, I will have provided a public service.
To begin, give yourself permission to enjoy the simple pleasures of the play. Josephine Hogan has directed the production just as Beckett describes, without gimmicks. We are not transported to a subway station or a war zone. She showcases two brilliant comics, Vincent O’Neill, who plays Vladimir, and Brian Mysliwy, who plays Estragon. She allows each to use his formidable talents to breathe life into two of the 20th century’s great clown characters, as she artfully moves them about the circular stage of the Andrews Theatre.
There is nothing very complicated here, and that’s what confuses people. There is no narrative through-line, or a minimal one: two homeless men, Vladimir (also called Didi) and Estragon (also called Gogo), are at the side of a road, near a tree, waiting for someone named Godot to come. Godot never comes.
While the men are waiting, they talk.
With no narrative to pull you through the action, be prepared for a sequence of playful interactions reminiscent of burlesque comedy. As the play begins, for example, Estragon comically struggles to take off his boots. In another sequence, the men engage in a playful trading of hats reminiscent of the Marx Brothers. There is a comic discussion of the thieves at the crucifixion. They contemplate and reject suicide. A wealthy man named Pozzo passes by with a slave named Lucky, who is ordered to dance and to “think” out loud to entertain the men. A boy comes with a message: Godot is not coming today but will surely come tomorrow.
Throughout, of course, are the essential elements of living. Didi and Gogo need to sleep and eat. Didi periodically needs to leave the stage to heed the urgent call of nature. Each is aware that without the other, he would be alone. Their waiting is imbued with the vague hope that Godot has the power, somehow, to improve their fortunes incalculably.
The second act mirrors the first, except that the tree has grown leaves, suggesting that time might have passed. Pozzo and Lucky return, but now Pozzo is blind, and Lucky has lost the power of speech. The boy returns with the same message. Oddly, only Didi recalls the previous day, which frustrates him enormously.
At the heart of “Waiting for Godot” is a palpable mischievousness. Nothing complicated happens, but Didi and Gogo confront the most complex eternal questions. That’s what makes analysis of the play endlessly fun.
Coincidentally, in a previous lifetime, 32 years ago, I reviewed another production of “Waiting for Godot” for this newspaper. The year was 1990. It was directed by Vincent O’Neill at the old Pfeifer Theater, and featured his brother, the late Chris O’Neill as Vladimir, and Saul Elkin as Estragon. The late Richard Hummert was Pozzo. The late Jerry Finnegan was Lucky. Leah Prentiss was the boy.
For the record, I admired that version, too. At the time, I wrote, “[Vincent] O'Neill sends Beckett's characters across the wide-open expanse of the large Pfeifer stage with the staccato grace of silent film. He has extracted every opportunity for physical comedy.”
The same could be said of this production, handsomely designed by Paul Bostaph, with a tree cleverly truncated for theater-in-the-round, and excellent costumes by Dixon Reynolds. Todd Benzin is imperious and refined as Pozzo. Ben Michael Moran is also outstanding as alternately catatonic and manic Lucky. Young Jackson Snodgrass assays the boy admirably.
View the play as a sequence of playful scenes and have fun. Just remember, it’s not over until Pozzo and Lucky have come and gone twice, until the men have contemplated and rejected suicide twice, and until the boy messenger has come and gone twice. Wait for that.
Theater review
"Waiting for Godot"
4 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, through Feb. 13 at the Andrews Theatre, 625 Main St. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. An ASL interpreted and open-captioned performance is at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Tickets are $20 to $49 and available at the box office, by calling 853-4282, emailing boxoffice@irishclassical.com or visiting irishclassical.com. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID required. Masks must be worn while inside the theater building and throughout the performance.