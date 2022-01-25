A 'Godot' worth the wait at Irish Classical Theatre

There is nothing very complicated here, and that’s what confuses people. There is no narrative through-line, or a minimal one: two homeless men, Vladimir (also called Didi) and Estragon (also called Gogo), are at the side of a road, near a tree, waiting for someone named Godot to come. Godot never comes.

While the men are waiting, they talk.

With no narrative to pull you through the action, be prepared for a sequence of playful interactions reminiscent of burlesque comedy. As the play begins, for example, Estragon comically struggles to take off his boots. In another sequence, the men engage in a playful trading of hats reminiscent of the Marx Brothers. There is a comic discussion of the thieves at the crucifixion. They contemplate and reject suicide. A wealthy man named Pozzo passes by with a slave named Lucky, who is ordered to dance and to “think” out loud to entertain the men. A boy comes with a message: Godot is not coming today but will surely come tomorrow.