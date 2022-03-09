A fun take on 'Pride & Prejudice'

Gabriella McKinley is Lizzy, aka Elizabeth Bennet, the sister who doth protest too much when Darcy, against his better judgment, pleads his case. Strong-willed and strongly played, she holds her own to the point of almost overwhelming her monied suitor.

Unfortunately, their love/hate story becomes almost secondary in this telling, which has far more focus on Bingley and Jane (a graceful Lissette DeJesus), Mr. Collins and Charlotte (Jake Hayes and Christian Brandjes), and Wickham and Lydia (Jake Hayes again and Renee Landrigan).

While Lydia always has been the most unrestrained of the Miss Bennets (there are only four, not five, here), Landrigan takes her flighty flirtatiousness to a new level of attention seeking. She also takes on the role of Darcy’s domineering aunt, Lady Catherine.

Both characters add to the distress of Diane DiBernardo’s frantic Mrs. Bennet, whose demanding nervous system often overtakes her self-control as she tries to marry off her daughters.

Reeling her in is Brandjes, in his second role as Mr. Bennet. Austen fans will find that he most resembles the novel’s character, acing the original deadpan bon mots that would have been hard to improve upon anyway.