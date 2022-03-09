A fun take on 'Pride & Prejudice'

The good-natured parody of “Pride & Prejudice” now onstage at the Kavinoky Theatre has many moments of broad, even borderline outrageous, comedy, and that’s all well and good. Still, my favorite touch was when Ben Moran, as a beleaguered Mr. Darcy, was compelled to take a seat on a sofa next to his Cousin It, or whoever she was.
His painfully understated contortions onto the cushion are certain to earn him the Anthony Fauci Eye-roll Artie for wordless protest under supreme duress. Well done.
Taking the opposite but still effective tack, we have Jake Albarella playing Darcy’s best friend Mr. Bingley with all the reserve of a litter of Labradors. He’s in love and has no need for shyness.
Even Bingley pales when compared to Albarella’s other role, as poor, enormous Mary Bennet, a source of much chagrin to her prettier – and smaller – sisters. Despite the familial shunning, Albarella wears his pigtails with pride, and is a better woman for it.
Those who haven’t caught on by now need to know that this is not a “P&P” for Austen purists. Though playwright Kate Hamill retains much of Jane Austen’s language in her adaptation of the classic novel, the social ties that corseted the action have been gleefully severed.
Gabriella McKinley is Lizzy, aka Elizabeth Bennet, the sister who doth protest too much when Darcy, against his better judgment, pleads his case. Strong-willed and strongly played, she holds her own to the point of almost overwhelming her monied suitor.
Unfortunately, their love/hate story becomes almost secondary in this telling, which has far more focus on Bingley and Jane (a graceful Lissette DeJesus), Mr. Collins and Charlotte (Jake Hayes and Christian Brandjes), and Wickham and Lydia (Jake Hayes again and Renee Landrigan).
While Lydia always has been the most unrestrained of the Miss Bennets (there are only four, not five, here), Landrigan takes her flighty flirtatiousness to a new level of attention seeking. She also takes on the role of Darcy’s domineering aunt, Lady Catherine.
Both characters add to the distress of Diane DiBernardo’s frantic Mrs. Bennet, whose demanding nervous system often overtakes her self-control as she tries to marry off her daughters.
Reeling her in is Brandjes, in his second role as Mr. Bennet. Austen fans will find that he most resembles the novel’s character, acing the original deadpan bon mots that would have been hard to improve upon anyway.
Kristen Tripp Kelley appears to have had a blast directing the ensemble, giving the appropriate bows to Jane Austen before dancing off to the funhouse with it. A lot of it works, some of it not so much, and then, as per usual, everything ends happily for those who deserve it.
Theater review
“Pride & Prejudice”
3 stars (out of 4)
Presented by Kavinoky Theatre on the D’Youville University campus, 320 Porter Ave., through March 27. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $45 with discounts for seniors, students, military and groups. For tickets, visit kavinokytheatre.com or call 829-7668.