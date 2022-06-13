A faithful retelling of 'Blithe Spirit' at Lancaster Opera House

Unwanted houseguests can be such a bore. Drinking all the gin. Dirtying the dishes. Hogging the bathroom. Haunting the host.

Clearly, some issues are more difficult than others, as we see in Noel Coward’s classic play “Blithe Spirit,” now onstage at the Lancaster Opera House. The tale is set in a country home in Kent, where novelist Charles Condomine has a well-stocked bar, household staff and a master bath.

While those amenities make the first three issues moot, Charles gets problem No. 4 (haunting the host) in spades.

He has only himself to blame. It was his idea to invite local medium Madame Arcati (Denise Maffitt) to hold a séance in his drawing room, to help research a book he is writing. An unbeliever, Charles tells Ruth, his second wife, that he hopes to pick up some tricks of the trade and jargon, for literary authenticity. Ruth says she just hopes she doesn’t laugh out loud.

They’ve invited another couple, Dr. Bradman and his wife (David C. Mitchell and Mary Rappl Bellanti), to round out the party, and then it’s on to the main course.

Maffitt plays the Madame with flourish, her heightened sensibilities on high alert despite the buttoned-down nature of her audience. Deep in a trance, she reaches into the void and out pops Elvira, Charles’ long-dead first wife. But for some reason, only Charles and the audience can see her.

The arrival of this flighty and flirty blithe spirit (Marisa Caruso) signals the real start of the show. Up until this point, actors Peter Horn and Katie Buckler played the physically intact Charles and Ruth with a politely affectionate mutual consideration. Now, having two wives on the scene, Charles is thrown totally off his game and Ruth’s understanding veneer is crumbling.

Coward’s joke is that Elvira, seven years passed on, is the liveliest character in the room. In her flowing gray negligee, to match her gray skin and hair (kudos to hair and makeup designer Valerie Sember, and Timmy Goodman for the matching costume), she still outshines Ruth’s vivid satins and silks.

Written more than 80 years ago, “Blithe Spirit” draws its humor from the unease of the supposedly sophisticated being thrust into a situation that cannot be cleared up by the mere application of a dry martini. Horn is a solid anchor as the beleaguered Charles, while Buckler gives a sympathetic portrayal of a woman fighting an invisible enemy. She is much more adept in dealing with their new, bumbling maid, Edith (Madeleine Bellanti, in an important and underwritten role).

As Elvira, Caruso, unencumbered by corporeal restraints, has the most fun, at least at first, but eventually we share her sense that this is getting all-too-tedious and it’s time for Elvira to head back from whence she came.

Like a ghost from the past, “Blithe Spirit” somehow feels a little less substantial when pulled into the present. Faithful to its roots, it is a nice, light drawing room comedy, but who has a drawing room anymore?

Theater review

“Blithe Spirit”

2.5 stars (out of 4)

Noel Coward’s farcical husband-and-wives ghost story gets a faithful retelling at Lancaster Opera House (21 Central Ave., Lancaster). Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays through June 26. Tickets are $15-$25 (lancasteropera.org, 716-683-1776).

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.