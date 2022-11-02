'Arctic - A Man Under the Ice' immerses visitors with a sense of awe, wonder

The colors of the Arctic Circle – the frigid waters, land masses and glacial shelves that meet at the North Pole – are practically monochromatic: Inky blacks give way to icy blues and the bleach white of snow and sky. But below the ice-capped surface, beyond the view of the few souls who inhabit that desolate landscape, is a secret world containing a vibrant, full-hued spectrum.

That we collectively know so little about this other world – filled with fire-red plankton, translucent jellyfish and other fantastical-shaped beings strobing with nightclub neons – is part of what drives veteran diver, filmmaker and photographer Mario Cyr, who has been chronicling cold water for most of his career.

His multimedia, immersive exhibit “Arctic – A Man Under the Ice,” now on display at the former Summit Mall in Niagara Falls, is a self-guided trek into the frozen, underwater realm which aims to illustrate how important that ecosystem is for our shared, global well-being. Upon entering the first room of the space, I immediately understood what Cyr and his design team were attempting to evoke: The feeling of awe that accompanies the Arctic’s natural austerity.

Walking through the exhibit’s doors, attendees are greeted by a full-sized re-creation of Cyr’s base camp, and are invited to tour the tent, which is filled with cold weather clothing and other essential gear. A snowmobile, the team’s primary mode of transportation, stands guard outside. It’s a spartan existence, pulled into starker perspective by a photograph of the striking landscape (miles of tundra, mountains looming in the distance) that spans the length of the room.

Scale is of particular interest to the exhibit’s artistic team – which includes Jeannot Painchaud, Lilli Marcotte and Benoit Landry – and both macro and micro views leave a profound impression. The footage shown throughout the exhibit (mostly gathered for the 2019 documentary “Under Thin Ice”) bounces from sweeping aerial shots of the frozen terrain, to extreme close-ups of the weird and the wonderful.

It’s a quiet world that Cyr films and photographs, but even so it is punctuated by the awesome spectacle of native fauna. Birds fly overhead, whales breach the whitecaps, and walruses lounge on the iced over horizon line. I was especially delighted by the miniature landscapes in the first room, which gave me the sense of flying over the base camp I had just seen in the full-sized re-creations. In these models, the tent is just a tiny toy atop the glassy snow, and Cyr and his team are no bigger than fleas as they make their way toward their remote dive site.

And true to the promised “immersion,” the exhibit aims to engage all of the senses throughout the 13,000-square-foot space. Making your way through the separate rooms mirrors the journey toward the floe edge, the place where the glacial ice meets the unforgiving sea. Lights are set to a cool, eerie blue that play against the projected images, and the music – soft piano from Jean-Michel Blais, mixing with wildlife sounds – invites a contemplative, wandering mood.

In one room, a fully suited diver is suspended from the ceiling, below him is a tube filled with ice cold water and an invitation to plunge your hand. I did, and though it was not nearly as cold as the Arctic Ocean, it effectively conveyed the shock Cyr and his team must feel when diving into the frigid sea.

The centerpieces of “Arctic” are two rooms with long walls made up of gigantic screens, wrapping the viewer into scenes of Cyr’s expedition. Entering one room, I was met by a polar bear’s gaze, life-size and at eye level. Elsewhere, Cyr explains an encounter he had with a mother walrus that ended in a dislocated shoulder. The most striking moment, though, occurs at the exhibit’s end, where we’re witness to a strange ballet carried out by fluorescent microorganisms in the pitch-black depths. If you’re like me, you’ll spend the majority of your time in these rooms, spinning around to catch every last bit of the looped videos.

Throughout the space are explainers – both in English and Cyr’s native French – that provide important context. Over the course of their careers, Cyr and his colleagues have witnessed a demonstrable change, with warmer waters tipping the delicate balance of the Arctic’s ecosystem. It’s a top-down problem, they argue: From the plankton to the polar bears, the Arctic represents the full scale of biodiversity, and the beginning of a global food chain that would be disastrous to upset.

But the exhibit is hardly didactic. Instead, Cyr and the designers stress the tool that we humans have mastered above all others: communication. In one video, Cyr is shown lowering a microphone through a hole in the ice, and sharing the sounds – seals and whales calling out in harmonious coos – with his Inuit colleagues. It’s a scene that demonstrates the exchange of knowledge, with technology being used to illuminate a shared world to those who cherish it the most. It’s also an example of the power behind this artistic approach to conservationism: There’s always more to be known about the place in which we live, if only we take the time to peek below the surface.

If you go

"Arctic - A Man Under the Ice"

The experience continues through Nov. 30 at Niagara International Sports and Entertainment at the former Summit Park Mall, 6929 Williams Road, Niagara Falls. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Tickets: Adult tickets are $29 for general, $37 VIP; children’s tickets are $24 for general, $33 for VIP. It's free for ages 4 and younger. Family packs start at $99.

What is "Arctic"? It's a multimedia, immersive exhibit that re-creates the experience of Arctic exploration. Expect photos, interactive sets and 360-degree videos from veteran diver Mario Cyr.

How long does it take? You can go at your own pace, but for the full experience expect to spend about 45 minutes to an hour. Attendees are invited to roam through the rooms as much as they like.

Is it handicapped-accessible? The wide-open rooms give enough space for walkers and wheelchairs. There are some chairs to sit scattered about.

Should I bring the kids? Any age can appreciate the photos and videos, but younger kids might be tempted to play on the re-created sets, so it’s probably best enjoyed by ages 8 and older.

Are there bathrooms and refreshments? There are bathrooms. Beverages are available for purchase along with “Arctic” merchandise.