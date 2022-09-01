Architects of the Air bring walk-through inflatable sculptures to Canalside

A series of giant silver inflatables filling the Dart Lawn at Canalside barely hints at the colorful sensory experience you'll find inside.

The "Daedalum" luminarium is a series of walk-in inflatable sculptures that has been likened to walking through a stained glass window or futuristic space station. It comes from the Nottingham, England-based company Architects of the Air and will be at Canalside through Monday.

“It’s a walk-through air sculpture,” said Jon Gatt, the luminarium manager who has been part of Architects of Air for 24 years. “We’re just playing with geometry.”

Despite its playful exterior, it is not a bounce house or playground. Children must be accompanied by an adult; running and jumping are prohibited. But it is still meant to be fun and even reflective.

When you arrive, you'll have to remove your shoes (the surfaces inside are soft) and other personal items. Pass through the airlock at the entrance that separates and protects the inside and outside of the inflatable space. A short welcome speech follows, and then you’re free to roam the structure. It is much larger and intricate than it appears. Move into the next space and there will be paths to the left and right. Pick any walkway to continue. Though it is maze-like, there's no wrong way or dead end, since each path leads to another "room" with more passageways.

Explore the multicolored walkways at your own pace. As ambient music plays, feel free to sit on the soft ground in one of the "cocooning pods," or lie down and immerse yourself in the shapes and colors overhead.

That colorful interior is really the same silver as the outside. The colors come to life through the use of red, green and blue lights that are mixed with the daylight that filters through the PVC fabric and creates a multitude of shades.

“There is some dark space, some light space. We are trying to play with your eyes,” Gatt said. "The colors change depending on the time of day you come.”

The largest room is a circular space with multiple passageways to explore that reaches more than 6 meters high – or about 22 feet - up to its geometric dome. The "tree room" has circles upon circles of colors that move from ground toward the ceiling. It is like being in a life-sized Spirograph design.

For Gatt, the beauty of the luminarium isn't limited to the colors and designs, but includes its family appeal.

“This is something the family can do together. Just come in with your children, your grandparents – anyone in your family," Gatt said. “It’s accessible to all ages and abilities and it is wheelchair friendly."

Designed by company founder Alan Parkinson, the luminarium in inspired by geometric shapes, along with Islamic and Gothic architecture. The luminariums have been to more than 40 countries since 1992. In 2016, a variation was at Wilkeson Point at the Outer Harbor. Gatt said there are usually five different luminariums traveling each year.

If you go

Architects of Air continues through Sept. 5. Timed tickets can be bought online for $10; the website currently lists availability from about 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through Monday. Tickets can also be bought for $12 at the box office at Canalside. You will need to remove shoes and personal items.

Afterward, walk to the nearby Explore & More - the Ralph C. Wilson Children’s Museum where your Architects of Air ticket will give you half-off admission.