Apples, pumpkins and pie: Where to enjoy the tastes of the fall season

U-pick apples, apple barn, corn maze, mega slide and more. Find handmade pies in the bakery. Preorder is recommended to be sure to get one. Hand-rolled doughnuts available for preorder too, weekends only. Wine, apple cider, hard ciders and beers. Weekends sell out fast, so order tickets online to avoid disappointment. You can also preorder a Fall Fun Picnic. Bring your own chairs and blanket.

Pick and buy heritage, traditional and new apples or buy from ready-picked. The market store is filled with jams, jellies and preserved fruits, along with gift items. Pumpkins will be available for picking in October. Seasonal fare is available from noon until 5 p.m. Saturdays, including chicken pot pie, vegetable quiche, soup, apple and apple/raspberry pie, applesauce and homemade bread and jam. Fall luncheon events (reservations required) go through Oct. 29 and include Apples of New York on Oct. 8, Apple Sampler on Oct. 13 and Apple Butter and Apple Pie on Oct. 27. The Thanksgiving Tasting happens in November and there is a Christmas Tea in December. See the full schedule online and reserve by calling.