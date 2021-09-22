 Skip to main content
Apples, pumpkins and pie: Where to enjoy the tastes of the fall season
Totes of apples (copy) Sanger Farms

Totes filled with gala apples hold about 20 bushels each at Sanger Farms & Bakery in Youngstown where you can pick your own apples, buy them or visit the bakery.

 Sharon Cantillon

Apples, pies and pumpkins are the hallmarks of fall. Clichés, yes, but we cannot help ourselves. Here are some adventures to experience. Be sure to check online or call, as the weather determines which apples are ready, as well as hours and any Covid-19 protocols that might be in place.

Picking apples (copy) Smith's Orchard

Michelle Acker, of East Amherst, picks apples with her daughter Ella, 2, at Smith Orchards in Pendleton.

Mini apple and pie excursion

Take a mini day trip that will have you passing roadside stands on the way to these stops.

Sanger Farms & Bakery (852 Lockport St., Youngstown). Go apple picking or simply buy apples. Shop for baked goods including apple pie, pumpkin cookies, butter pecan tarts and gingersnap cookies. Find local items like honey and enjoy breakfast or lunch in the barn café.

Sanger Farms & Bakery (copy)

Alaine Weidenboerner shows off one of the many fresh fruit pies you can buy at Sanger Farms & Bakery in Youngstown. If you prefer to bake your own, Sanger has 10 varieties of apples to pick or buy.

From Sanger Farms, head to (yes, one-letter-off) Singer Farms (6730 Lake Road, Appleton). Stock up on the many varieties of garlic they offer, along with frozen, pitted cherries you can pick up for holiday pie baking, including the Montmorency, a darker, intense sour cherry. Don’t forget to grab luscious, chocolate-covered dried cherries. Find other dried fruit here, too, including apples and pumpkin seeds.

Claitan Tuck of Sanger Farms & Bakery in Youngstown announces their offerings for the apple-picking season, which just opened.

From Singer, loop over to Medina’s Lynoaken Farms (10609 Ridge Road) for our favorite apples in the world: SweeTango, Snapdragon and RubyFrost. Grab a pie at the on-site bakery and some wine or SteamPunk Cider at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.

U-pick apples

Call ahead or visit online to read the polices, make reservations (if required) and to find out which apples are ready.

Baker Farm Market, 2100 Youngstown Lockport Road, Ransomville (791-3440).

Pick apples and find jams, jellies, salsas, apple and pumpkin butter, honey and fresh cider.

Children pick apples at Becker Farms (copy)

Students take a wagon ride after picking Crispin apples at Becker Farms.

Becker Farms & Vizcarra Vineyards, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport (772-2211).

U-pick apples, apple barn, corn maze, mega slide and more. Find handmade pies in the bakery. Preorder is recommended to be sure to get one. Hand-rolled doughnuts available for preorder too, weekends only. Wine, apple cider, hard ciders and beers. Weekends sell out fast, so order tickets online to avoid disappointment. You can also preorder a Fall Fun Picnic. Bring your own chairs and blanket.

Hurd Orchards, 17260 Ridge Road, Holley (585-638-8838)

Pick and buy heritage, traditional and new apples or buy from ready-picked. The market store is filled with jams, jellies and preserved fruits, along with gift items. Pumpkins will be available for picking in October. Seasonal fare is available from noon until 5 p.m. Saturdays, including chicken pot pie, vegetable quiche, soup, apple and apple/raspberry pie, applesauce and homemade bread and jam. Fall luncheon events (reservations required) go through Oct. 29 and include Apples of New York on Oct. 8, Apple Sampler on Oct. 13 and Apple Butter and Apple Pie on Oct. 27. The Thanksgiving Tasting happens in November and there is a Christmas Tea in December. See the full schedule online and reserve by calling.

Cider slushies (copy) Smith Orchards

Owner Brendan Smith pours a cider slushy at Smith Orchards in Pendleton, where you can also buy cider doughnuts, apples and more seasonal treats.

Smith’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 4960 Maple Road, Pendleton (625-4316).

Apple picking started in mid-September. See a 100-plus-year-old cider press in action, enjoy cider, cider slushies and freshly made cider donuts. Open weekends.

Stonehill Orchard, 2356 Shirley Road, North Collins (337-2380).

Carts provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own wagon. Bags provided, but, again, bring your own to make it easier.

Read the full story from Brian Campbell

Find a great pumpkin

In search of Linus and Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin? Here are a few spots to find the perfect pumpkin for carving. Be sure to call or go online for hours and any Covid-19 protocols that may be in place:

Awald Farms, 2195 Shirley Road, North Collins (337-3162).

Pick giant pumpkins, regular pumpkins, white pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, hay bales and more. Find your way out of the corn maze across the street. Take your picture in the giant field of sunflowers planted especially for fall.

Great Pumpkin Farm (copy) kid

Melodee McNeese, 2, is surrounded by pumpkins nearly as big as she is at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence.

Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence (759-1929).

Find pies, pumpkins and more at this iconic fall celebration location.

Greg’s U-Pick, 9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center (741-4239).

Take a “Back 40 Ride” to the U-pick pumpkin patch and corn maze. See a straw bale mountain, walk the straw bale maze and have the kids play in a corn crib. Play pumpkin bowling, tic-tac-toe and checkers. Visit the farm store and bakery for pie, donuts and “crumblers,” a five-inch fruit pie with butter crumbs on top. Indulge in an apple crisp sundae or cider float, too.

Owner Brandan Smith talks about what they offer at Smith's Orchard and Cider Mill at 4960 Mapleton Road in Pendleton.

Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center (741-4862).

Pumpkins, pies, donuts, honey and more. Get admission tickets ahead of time online to save time and to be sure you get a ticket, as some weekends do sell out. Lots for kids to do, including visiting animals in the barn, a giant jump pad, ducky races, an animal barrel train ride and more. New this year are burgers, hot dogs and roast corn off an old-fashioned wood-fired grill on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and Columbus Day. Enjoy fresh donuts, pies and slushies.

Panek’s Pumpkin Pile, 13420 County House Road, Albion (585-589-6155).

Many different shapes and sizes of pumpkins, along with winter squash. The farm also sells jams and jelly at the farm’s market. Panek’s fundraises for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation by raising and selling yellow/gold produce (like summer squash and pattypan squash) through Panek’s Treasure Chest.

Pumpkinville, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley (699-2205).

Pick out your pumpkin from thousands, along with 10 varieties of winter squash. Watch apple cider being squeezed. There are hay rides, a corn maze, a Pumpkinville Express Train and even “singing chickens.” Chicken barbecue and kettle corn on weekends.

