Apples, pumpkins and pie: Where to enjoy the tastes of the fall season

Apples, pies and pumpkins are the hallmarks of fall. Clichés, yes, but we cannot help ourselves. Here are some adventures to experience. Be sure to check online or call, as the weather determines which apples are ready, as well as hours and any Covid-19 protocols that might be in place.
Mini apple and pie excursion
Take a mini day trip that will have you passing roadside stands on the way to these stops.
Sanger Farms & Bakery (852 Lockport St., Youngstown). Go apple picking or simply buy apples. Shop for baked goods including apple pie, pumpkin cookies, butter pecan tarts and gingersnap cookies. Find local items like honey and enjoy breakfast or lunch in the barn café.
From Sanger Farms, head to (yes, one-letter-off) Singer Farms (6730 Lake Road, Appleton). Stock up on the many varieties of garlic they offer, along with frozen, pitted cherries you can pick up for holiday pie baking, including the Montmorency, a darker, intense sour cherry. Don’t forget to grab luscious, chocolate-covered dried cherries. Find other dried fruit here, too, including apples and pumpkin seeds.
From Singer, loop over to Medina’s Lynoaken Farms (10609 Ridge Road) for our favorite apples in the world: SweeTango, Snapdragon and RubyFrost. Grab a pie at the on-site bakery and some wine or SteamPunk Cider at Leonard Oakes Estate Winery.
U-pick apples
Call ahead or visit online to read the polices, make reservations (if required) and to find out which apples are ready.
Baker Farm Market, 2100 Youngstown Lockport Road, Ransomville (791-3440).
Pick apples and find jams, jellies, salsas, apple and pumpkin butter, honey and fresh cider.
Becker Farms & Vizcarra Vineyards, 3724 Quaker Road, Gasport (772-2211).
U-pick apples, apple barn, corn maze, mega slide and more. Find handmade pies in the bakery. Preorder is recommended to be sure to get one. Hand-rolled doughnuts available for preorder too, weekends only. Wine, apple cider, hard ciders and beers. Weekends sell out fast, so order tickets online to avoid disappointment. You can also preorder a Fall Fun Picnic. Bring your own chairs and blanket.
Hurd Orchards, 17260 Ridge Road, Holley (585-638-8838)
Pick and buy heritage, traditional and new apples or buy from ready-picked. The market store is filled with jams, jellies and preserved fruits, along with gift items. Pumpkins will be available for picking in October. Seasonal fare is available from noon until 5 p.m. Saturdays, including chicken pot pie, vegetable quiche, soup, apple and apple/raspberry pie, applesauce and homemade bread and jam. Fall luncheon events (reservations required) go through Oct. 29 and include Apples of New York on Oct. 8, Apple Sampler on Oct. 13 and Apple Butter and Apple Pie on Oct. 27. The Thanksgiving Tasting happens in November and there is a Christmas Tea in December. See the full schedule online and reserve by calling.
Smith’s Orchard & Cider Mill, 4960 Maple Road, Pendleton (625-4316).
Apple picking started in mid-September. See a 100-plus-year-old cider press in action, enjoy cider, cider slushies and freshly made cider donuts. Open weekends.
Stonehill Orchard, 2356 Shirley Road, North Collins (337-2380).
Carts provided, but you are encouraged to bring your own wagon. Bags provided, but, again, bring your own to make it easier.
Find a great pumpkin
In search of Linus and Charlie Brown’s Great Pumpkin? Here are a few spots to find the perfect pumpkin for carving. Be sure to call or go online for hours and any Covid-19 protocols that may be in place:
Awald Farms, 2195 Shirley Road, North Collins (337-3162).
Pick giant pumpkins, regular pumpkins, white pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, hay bales and more. Find your way out of the corn maze across the street. Take your picture in the giant field of sunflowers planted especially for fall.
Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence (759-1929).
Find pies, pumpkins and more at this iconic fall celebration location.
Greg’s U-Pick, 9270 Lapp Road, Clarence Center (741-4239).
Take a “Back 40 Ride” to the U-pick pumpkin patch and corn maze. See a straw bale mountain, walk the straw bale maze and have the kids play in a corn crib. Play pumpkin bowling, tic-tac-toe and checkers. Visit the farm store and bakery for pie, donuts and “crumblers,” a five-inch fruit pie with butter crumbs on top. Indulge in an apple crisp sundae or cider float, too.
Kelkenberg Farm, 9270 Wolcott Road, Clarence Center (741-4862).
Pumpkins, pies, donuts, honey and more. Get admission tickets ahead of time online to save time and to be sure you get a ticket, as some weekends do sell out. Lots for kids to do, including visiting animals in the barn, a giant jump pad, ducky races, an animal barrel train ride and more. New this year are burgers, hot dogs and roast corn off an old-fashioned wood-fired grill on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and Columbus Day. Enjoy fresh donuts, pies and slushies.
Panek’s Pumpkin Pile, 13420 County House Road, Albion (585-589-6155).
Many different shapes and sizes of pumpkins, along with winter squash. The farm also sells jams and jelly at the farm’s market. Panek’s fundraises for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation by raising and selling yellow/gold produce (like summer squash and pattypan squash) through Panek’s Treasure Chest.
Pumpkinville, 4844 Sugartown Road, Great Valley (699-2205).
Pick out your pumpkin from thousands, along with 10 varieties of winter squash. Watch apple cider being squeezed. There are hay rides, a corn maze, a Pumpkinville Express Train and even “singing chickens.” Chicken barbecue and kettle corn on weekends.