Among fans and musicians, a divided view on vaccination passports

“Everyone needs to get the vaccine if we plan on carrying on as we did before the pandemic,” said Donny Kutzbach of Funtime Presents and the Town Ballroom. "But in terms of live music only allowing admittance through something like Excelsior Pass, I don’t see it working. It’s just not tenable.”

Kutzbach said the onus is on the concertgoer and is a question of personal responsibility.

“We can make the space as safe as possible, take precautions, be prepared for a new normal and adjust the way we do things,” he said. “What we can’t do is be the vaccine police. People have to take the personal responsibility to get vaccinated. If they aren’t going to do it once it’s easily accessible, they are putting themselves and others in harm's way.

“Everyone that simply refuses to do it but still plans to take part in social activities in public, in any space, is taking their own risk.”

Many local music lovers are eager to take the personal responsibility Kutzbach refers to and resume their pre-pandemic live music regimen.

“I'd buy tickets to a concert right now if I knew everyone was vaccinated,” said Doug Sitler, who runs SitlerHQ, a media relations company in Buffalo.