Marilyn Young understands the healing power of skating.

Born into Buffalo’s foster care system, Young received her first pair of roller skates at 5 years old from her adopted family. Since then, skating has been her outlet. She skates to relax, channel her anger and make friends.

She’s a member of the group 716 Rollers, who have all found fellowship through skating and often volunteer their time to mentor young skaters.

“Skating changed our lives,” Young said. “Most of us in the group came from trauma-filled backgrounds … and we are doing well. Maybe there’s a correlation.”

In the aftermath of last year’s deadly Tops shooting and the isolating pandemic, Young wanted to help the community heal through skating.

That’s why Young started the AmeriCAN Skate Festival – Health and Wellness Expo, which is happening Aug. 18-20 at Canalside Buffalo. The festival will include workshops and skate sessions with celebrity skaters, live DJs, food trucks and vendors.

Helping others through skating is a passion she shares with celebrity skater Push, who is returning to Buffalo for the second year in a row to teach a skating workshop.

Push, whose real name is Kyle Dutcher, skyrocketed to fame in the skating community after a video of his moves went viral in 2019, amassing hundreds of millions of views. Push now travels the country to teach people how to skate and trains celebrities, such as Usher, Sherri Shepherd and Jermaine Dupri.

Push said he believes in skating’s healing capacity because it helps him cope with Tourette syndrome. When he enters a rink, he sheds his stress and lets the music sweep him away.

“When I’m skating, man I don’t even think about it,” Push said. “You can hardly tell. I’m a normal person getting my groove on to good music, good vibes and good energy from other people.”

Young invited Push to Buffalo last year to help the community heal after the Tops shooting. He attended the Jefferson Avenue Tops reopening and skated in a block party.

“When we saw him, it was like ‘Wow, here’s something different, something we can show the guys so they could possibly make a career out of roller skating and make some money,' ” Young said. “Let’s expose them to that.”

This year, Young invited Push back to Buffalo and expanded the skating festival, inviting skaters throughout Western New York and Canada to come to Canalside and participate in a weekend of skating.

“Our young people are sitting in front of computers daily, especially all summer,” Young said. “We believe that roller skating helps them become more physically active. We believe they’re a little bit more in touch with their emotions and feelings and understand that, ‘Wow, this is a great activity.’ ”

Push, an Atlanta, Ga., resident, has skated in many different scenes throughout the country, but he likes skating in Buffalo because of the music.

“It’s a mix of everything,” Push said. “I’d never been to Buffalo before that time, so I only knew Buffalo, New York. I’m thinking it’s like New York City. It’s way slower than New York, so I was more comfortable. I felt more my speed in Buffalo. I feel more at home.”

PREVIEW

Aug. 18-20 at Canalside Buffalo, 44 Prime St.

Admission to the Canalside Roller Rink is $6 for adults and $2 for children. Bring your own skates or rent skates for $4.

Workshops will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 19. Individual workshops cost $20 each for Kwame and God's Wife, $40 for Push; an all-access pass for the three workshops is $55.

Skate sessions will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Aug. 18 (with DJ ReadyRobb and DJ Arson), 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 19 (with DJ Stoney and DJ Ham) and inspirational skating from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 19 (with the Lyfe Band and DJ EZ ED).