Alan Pergament: WHTT's Bill Lacy, WBEN's Tom Bauerle describe breakthrough Covid battles

“When it first came out, I said I’m not going to take that,” said Lacy. “I quickly came to my senses. I saw people dropping like flies. I’m not a young chicken.”

Lacy, 69, added that he had a version of polio that impacted his lungs and not his legs when he was 7 years old before he was able to be vaccinated for that disease. That influenced his decision to get the Covid shot.

“I got (polio) as the shot was coming out,” he said.

He added his late mother was a registered nurse who believed in vaccines. He is surprised that some health care workers are declining to be vaccinated.

“It baffles me, it stumps me,” said Lacy. “I would not want to have gone through this without the vaccine fighting off the worst of it. My chest was hurting to the point that I wondered when I was alone, 'should I be in the hospital?' I wouldn’t want to be in this battle without the vaccine.”

Now he plans to get the booster shot.

Like most Western New Yorkers, he has followed Buffalo Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley’s protests against being vaccinated.