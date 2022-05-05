Alan Pergament: WGR's Simon returns Tuesday; 'Winning Time' softens some Laker images in season finale

Inquiring minds want to know: Where has WGR-AM morning sports co-host Howard Simon been lately?

Simon plans to return to the show he headlines with Jeremy White on Tuesday after a six-week absence due to surgery on his right shoulder.

During that time, Simon has missed some significant local sporting events, including the celebration of Buffalo Sabres announcer Rick Jeanneret, the resurgence of the Sabres, and the Bills selections in the NFL draft.

In a telephone interview, he said he had a torn rotator cuff and is in an immobilizer after surgery that made it difficult to do much of anything, including tweet.

“One of the nice things is I’ve been staying up late to watch games,” said Simon, adding it includes watching the fast start of his beloved New York Mets.

Staying up late is something that is normally difficult for Simon to do because his program with White airs from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays.

He said he also has spent the time reading but he appears more than ready to turn the page and get back on the air.

Spoiler Alert: It really isn't much of a spoiler to say the season finale of HBO’s “Winning Time” airing Sunday deals with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the 1980 NBA title over the Philadelphia Sixers in Magic Johnson’s rookie season.

The episode routinely focuses on the Lakers playoff run, joining the NBA Finals for the fifth game after the series was tied at two games each.

The Lakers won Game 5, but lost center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to a severe ankle injury that he played through in that pivotal game. However, he was unable to play in Game 6.

The episode then centers on the legendary performance of Magic Johnson in Game 6 after he replaced Abdul-Jabbar at center.

Those are just the facts.

The finale makes it appear that Johnson was haunted – and inspired – by losing the rookie of year honor to Boston Celtics star Larry Bird by a vote of 63-3.

Perhaps more important to NBA purists upset at the portrayal of certain Lakers in the TV docudrama, the episode softens the images of owner Dr. Jerry Buss, Abdul-Jabbar and coach Jack McKinney, who was the innovator of the Showtime Lakers. Jerry West fans still probably won’t like his portrayal as someone who has difficulty being happy even after winning a title but at least he isn’t tossing trophies in this episode.

Amusingly, Dr. Buss explains the origin of the phrase swan song, which has come to mean the final moment of an event or performance.

This isn’t the swan song for “Winning Time.”

The season finale leaves a lot more material for a second season, which already has been announced.

There certainly is much more material for a second season from the magnificent book by Jeff Pearlman on which the series is based, “Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.”

By the way, HBO wasn’t about to use “Showtime” in its title since it is the name of one of its pay-cable rivals.

WBFO News: An alert WBFO-FM listener noted that the public radio station doesn’t carry local news the way it used to after NPR ends it national reports.

Here is the explanation from a station spokesperson.

“We are continually listening to our audience and paying attention to what our data tells us. It’s clear that when we do our full-length features and reports from our news desks on important issues like disabilities, racial equity, business & economy, arts & culture, and older adults, our audience is more engaged. So we are aligning our priorities to focus more on that kind of reporting. Really, we’re following NPR’s lead on covering those unique stories that no one else is covering – in new, deeper and more engaging ways.

“As far as what your reader is noticing, our breaks in NPR programming are coming at different times during ‘Morning Edition’ and ‘All Things Considered.’ Jay Moran and Mark Wozniak still provide news and updates throughout every hour of those programs, but we are providing less spot news and press conference coverage to make room for the in-depth pieces we are known for.”

