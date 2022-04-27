Alan Pergament: 'Wait, Wait' host Peter Sagal has plenty of his own unusual stories to tell

“Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” host Peter Sagal has waited a long time to visit Buffalo.

That doesn’t count the wait resulting from the cancellation of the popular NPR quiz show coming to Shea’s Performing Arts Center two years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is the very first time I have been to Buffalo,” said Sagal in a telephone interview. “I think it is the largest American city I have yet to visit ... It is kind of exciting to go to a place I've never been.”

Sagal is coming to Thursday night’s performance with a panel of three that will be familiar to listeners of the show, which will air at 11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday on WBFO-FM.

Columnist Amy Dickinson, Irish comedian Maeve Higgins and standup comedian Alzo Slade will be here with a guest to be determined.

Sagal has thought for years about the secret to the success of a show that premiered in 1998.

“We give people a break, and that's especially true of public radio listeners because they tend to be a very serious group of people who want to be well-informed and want to pay attention to the news and want to be civic-minded and sometimes that's a burden, especially last decade or so.

“There's just been a lot of terrible things happening. And once a week for an hour, we take over the public radio airwaves and act like fools and make each other giggle ... and ask very serious people very silly questions and just have a good time. And I think people need it.”

In one aspect of the game, each panelist reads unusual stories, with contestants trying to determine which one of the three stories is real.

So let’s play the “Wait, Wait” game with three unusual stories regarding Sagal’s life, one of which could be real.

• Did he appear on “Jeopardy!,” fail to win but was given consolation prizes delivered to his home by the driver of an 18-wheel truck?

• Did he write the screenplay for “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights,” the 2004 sequel to “Dirty Dancing,” and only receive “a story by” credit because his script was changed so dramatically it became unrecognizable?

• Did he write a book inspired by running in the 2003 Boston Marathon, the year of the tragic bombing?

And the real answer is….

It was a trick question.

All three things happened to Sagal, who has had a varied career as the quick-witted humorist on “Wait, Wait,” a playwright, and a voice actor who has been heard on the movie “Inside Out” and the TV shows “The Simpsons” and “BoJack Horseman.”

His “Jeopardy!” experience illustrates he is quite the storyteller.

“I am standing in my home outside of Chicago in front of a reclining armchair I won on ‘Jeopardy’ in 1988,” he said.

He said he was moving to Southern California to pursue a career as a Hollywood writer when somebody who had been successful on the show advised him to try to qualify.

A Harvard graduate, Sagal passed the test, got on the show and ignored his friend’s advice to practice how to use the buzzer, a key to success that wasn’t as well-known 34 years ago.

“If you want to go watch me on ‘Jeopardy!’ in addition to seeing me with hair and big ‘80s glasses, you’ll see me both jamming my thumb on that buzzer, failing to buzz in, and then, even worse, buzzing in when I didn't know the answer just because I had a chance to answer a question and putting myself even deeper in a hole.”

But he’ll always have the “Jeopardy!” recliner.

He said back then, the contestants who didn’t win were given consolation prizes rather than $2,000 or $1,000 they receive today.

“So I got a TV, all this stuff that’s showing up in my house,” he recalled. “Once I was walking down the street in Long Beach, California, and a semi 18-wheeler truck pulled up and the driver said, ‘are you Peter Sagal? ‘ And I said, ‘yes.’ He opened up the back of the 18-wheeler, took out a small box of Hershey's chocolate and gave it to me.”

The “Dirty Dancing” story is even stranger.

“That is just one of those stories about how Hollywood is very strange,” Sagal said.

He explained that one of the plays he wrote led to a well-known Hollywood producer asking him to write a screenplay. He wrote one based on a true story about a woman who moved to Havana with her family as a teenager before the Cuban Revolution in 1958.

Sagal researched the revolution, talked to people who were there and learned about Cuban society.

“The story of the Cuban Revolution is amazing, and I found out all these things that I had no idea. It was just so cool and weird and interesting. The screenplay involves all this real stuff I had found out … All these people based on real people were in it, and real incidents were in it.”

He submitted it and was told it needed to be more like “Dirty Dancing” and was fired.

A few years later, somebody remembered Sagal’s screenplay, took out all the politics and the real stuff, put in much more dancing and made “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights” without his involvement. He received a second story credit with the writer of the original movie.

“Here's the funny thing,” said Sagal. “The ‘story by’ person is a name and Peter Sagal. That (first) person doesn't exist. I share credit with a pseudonym for the original writer (Eleanor Bergstein). She's like, fine, put my name on it … but I don't want my actual name on it. I share credit with a pseudonym for someone who is too embarrassed to be associated with it.”

“I got to go to the premiere,” added Sagal. “It was fun. It was my one moment of Hollywood fame.”

The process to get the sequel made was akin to a marathon, which is something the 57-year-old Sagal understands after running 16 of them.

“I even wrote a book about it, ‘The Incomplete Book of Running,’ which centers on one marathon I ran, the 2013 Boston Marathon. I had just finished the race and was standing right near the finish line when the bombs went off. So that story inspires a whole bunch of other reflections on my running career.”

His reflections on “Wait, Wait” are often self-deprecating.

“Sometimes I can't believe that I have ended up in a position where a guy who has no musical talent whatsoever and isn't even very much good at what I can do, can step on a stage and thousands of people can be very excited to see me,” said Sagal.

“I front a wonderful group of people, our panelists, Bill Kurtis, etc. They ain't there to see me and I know this for sure because sometimes I do appearances on my own and it's a little different.”

Since Sagal is a terrific host, that may sound like fake modesty to some fans.

But in the tradition of “Wait, Wait,” Sagal’s modesty seems very real.

