Alan Pergament: The snarky columnist takes a break to accentuate the positive

I often hear the criticism “you’re too negative.” To which I respond, “no, I’m not.”

To prove it, here is one of my occasional good news columns about positive developments in the local and national media.

No snark today. I think we can agree we can all use a little positivity.

Somebody whispered, “say something nice about WKBW-TV" (Channel 7), so I’ll start there.

Dom Tibbetts and Briana Aldridge: I was instantly impressed by the two new sports anchor-reporters who recently made their debuts on WKBW. The replacements for Adam Unger and Jenna Callari may take some time to get to know the Buffalo sports scene but they have strong presentation styles.

Taylor Epps: WKBW’s weekend anchor-reporter may be the next staffer to head to a bigger market. She is a strong news reader, has an engaging style as an anchor and appears to be a future star.

Mary Beth Wrobel: She looked as happy to be at WKBW during her debut last week as her fans were to hear she is back on the air. Judging by Twitter, Wrobel is extremely popular, especially for someone who has bounced around local TV for so long.

Pete Gallivan: The WGRZ-TV “Daybreak” co-anchor also is known for his reports on “Unknown Stories of WNY.” This week’s edition should be award-winning even if it isn’t really an unknown story. Erik Brady wrote a terrific, much more thorough story about it for this newspaper on Dec. 14, 2020, based on the memoir, “Hello Darkness, My Old Friend,” by the main subject. Spoiler alert: You probably will enjoy watching Gallivan’s story on social networks more if you don’t read on.

Gallivan does the story about the friendship between a Buffalo man, Sanford Greenberg, who was roommates at Columbia University with a future celebrity in an understated way. Greenberg, who developed glaucoma in college, is now the chairman of the board of directors at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine’s Wilmer Eye Institute. Without revealing too much, Greenberg’s roommate Arthur helped him navigate classes at Columbia by reading coursework to him. The payoff: Arthur is Art Garfunkel, who called himself “Darkness” when reading to his friend. “Sound of Silence,” the 1965 classic (Paul) Simon and Garfunkel tune that begins “Hello Darkness, my old friend,” was inspired by Arthur’s friendship with Greenberg. The feature had me at “hello.”

At the very least, Gallivan’s story should be nominated for a 2022 New York State Emmy.

The State Emmy nominations for work in 2021 that were recently announced spread plenty of good news for local TV news personnel worthy of more praise from me. The winners will be honored in October.

Claudine Ewing: The Sept. 11, 2021 weekend newscast, “9/11: 20 Years Later,” at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) anchored by Ewing was nominated as best weekend newscast in a category that included New York City stations. I can’t name all the people associated with the newscast, but it was noteworthy that the three on-air people were all women. Besides Ewing, meteorologist Elyse Smith and sports anchor Ashley Holder were part of the winning team. Ewing and photojournalist Bill Boyer were also nominated in the crime reporting category for “Cop Fights Cop: The Culture Needs to Change.”

Michael Wooten: The versatile anchor-reporter, photojournalist Ben Read and reporter Danielle Church also worked on the nominated newscast. Wooten and Read were live at the Sept. 11 memorial. Wooten also was nominated in the environment/science reporting category for a story, “Recycling Revealed,” he did with help from Justin Wahowski and Jim Caskie of the promotions department and director Jamie Conley.

Scott Patterson and Breanna Fuss: I admit I don’t give enough attention to Spectrum News, primarily because it only can be seen by cable subscribers. But perhaps I should watch “Your Morning on Spectrum News 1,” which is anchored by Patterson and Fuss. It was nominated in the medium/small market category. Spectrum’s other nomination in the news feature-light feature (multiple reports) category for its "Honor Flight Series" on Oct. 11, 2021, was reported by multimedia journalist Viktoria Hallikäär.

Andrew Baglini: The former WIVB-TV (Channel 4) meteorologist, who now occasionally freelances for WGRZ, had two of Channel 4’s six nominations, one for talent as a weather anchor, and the other for a Feb. 15, 2021, weathercast “Winter Storm Warning.”

Luke Moretti: The Channel 4 investigative reporter and teammates Dan Telvock and Rich Ersing received three nominations. They were nominated for continuing coverage of a Feb. 4, 2021, story, “Botched Bounty Hunter Raid”; “The Captain Sydney Cole Story” in the military news category that ran on Nov. 24, 2021; and for religion news for a Nov. 13, 2021, story, “Op Overwatch: A Spiritual Refuge.” Channel 4 also was nominated for the July 6, 2021, evening newscast in medium/small markets titled “Violent Crime Surge.”

Rich Newberg: The retired Channel 4 reporter received five nominations for the documentary, “The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here,” with two coming in the writer and performer/narrator categories.

Michelle Girardi-Zumwalt: The supervising producer for Pegula Sports and Entertainment has her name on all seven of its nominations as either a director, producer or supervising producer. She says that is because she submits the entries and adds she is not as involved as others on some entries. Other PSE members nominated include cinematographers Andrew Meyer, Josh Pohlman, Nina Lindberg, James Acton and Scott Balzer; producers JJ Territo and Chris Ryndak; vice president of content production Drew Boeing; editors Andrew Quinn, Michael Bahrenburg and Joseph DeBenedictis; and writer Jourdon LaBarber. The stories nominated include "One Family: Bills Mafia Cooks Up a Trip to The AFC Championship"; "Buffalo Bills Embedded: 2021 NFL Draft: Sizing Up"; the series "Beyond Blue & Red: Composite"; "Buffalo Bills Growth Mindset"; “Buffalo Sabres Embedded: Drafting the Future"; “Buffalo Backward Hockey”; and “Buffalo Sabres: Dare Greatly.”

Lynn Bader: Public broadcaster WNED-TV was nominated in the documentary historical category for "A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams," an independent production about the civil rights leader, lawyer and diplomat that aired nationally. It was produced by Bader and she and John Grant wrote it. It was edited by Chris Bové.

Emily Lampa: The enthusiastic co-host of WKBW-TV’s “AM Buffalo” was nominated in the category of Program Host, Moderator and Correspondent.

Katie Morse: Channel 7’s morning co-anchor was nominated for the feature story, "Four Times the Fun – WNY Family Welcomes Quadruplets," that ran on Feb. 22, 2021.