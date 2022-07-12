Alan Pergament: New WIVB general manager has a lot on his plate to fill staff openings

The fourth general manager at WIVB-TV in five years has one thing on his resume that is eye-opening.

Joe Abouzeid is a journalist school graduate and former news director in Providence when most general managers come from the sales or business side.

But more importantly to Western New York, he is looking to buy a home here and have a bigger presence in the community than his last three predecessors.

The last two WIVB general managers, Brien Kennedy and Dominic Mancuso, rented and lived above a popular Elmwood Avenue restaurant, which indicated they didn’t plan to stay here long. Rene LaSpina, who came before them as the station’s general manager, also rented here.

LaSpina left in 2017, Mancuso in 2019 and Kennedy last month.

Unlike the last three people in his role, Abouzeid apparently plans to stay in Buffalo longer.

“I can’t tell you what has happened here before, but I feel like the likeliest guy in the world to have this job," said Abouzeid in a recent interview over lunch. "It is a great opportunity to work at a great station with a long history of connection to the community and success. And I feel lucky to be the latest steward of this great tradition in the city of Buffalo.”

He arrived at WIVB after working 10 years at a Nexstar owned station in Dayton, Ohio, which is the No. 65 TV market in the country, only 12 spots lower than the Nexstar station in Buffalo.

Abouzeid acknowledged it is only a slight upgrade in market size, but he took the job partly because he wanted a new challenge and to be closer to family in his native New England.

He has a lot on his plate at WIVB. The station needs a new news director after the firing of Lisa Polster, a new morning co-anchor after Melanie Orlins left in late May, a new Call for Action reporter after the retirement of Al Vaughters. He also eventually will need a new primary anchor team since Jacquie Walker and Don Postles can’t go on forever.

The interim news director, Josh Roy, has been at the station for about 20 years, most recently as operations manager.

“We are actively looking to fill that job as soon as possible with the right candidate,” said Abouzeid.

He said Roy has applied to make the job permanent.

“He is an experienced guy who has been around a long time,” said Abouzeid. “He started at the station as a news photographer and is doing a good job on an interim basis right now. He’ll certainly be considered.”

Abouzeid said Vaughters “certainly will be replaced. We’re looking to fill all our open positions as soon as possible.”

That includes on “Wake Up!”, where regular co-anchor Kelsey Anderson has comfortably teamed with Chris Horvatits on an interim basis since Orlins left. They are so comfortable together it wouldn't be a bad idea if they became a permanent morning team.

“She is doing a great job,” said Abouzeid of Anderson. “We’re actively looking to fill that morning position as well. It is a crucial, important position for us.”

“Wake Up!” has had a lot of anchor changes over the years, when stability is a key component of morning success. WGRZ-TV’s “Daybreak,” which has been a model of stability with Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan and Holmes and John Beard before that, is No. 1 in the morning.

“I can’t speak to what happened here before of course, but our goal would be to hire the right person for the job who ideally would really resonate with the viewers of Buffalo and be here for a long time,” said Abouzeid.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in journalism from Boston University, which could be a good thing for the news department if he doesn’t meddle too much.

“I hope it is,” said Abouzeid. “Journalism is a vital part of what we do, an important part of what we do. My background as a journalist hopefully will be viewed as a way to help us keep producing the quality journalism we’ve been doing all along.”

Will he be in the newsroom all the time?

“I make my presence known in the newsroom,” he said with a smile. “My goal is to hire a news director quickly, a capable smart news director who is able to make their own decisions. I will just be there to help with any questions they have for me.”

He undoubtedly realizes his primary anchor team can’t work forever. But it sounds like Walker and Postles will get to decide when they retire.

“All I can tell you it is my sincere hope that the great people we have at our station are around for as long as possible,” said Abouzeid. “We will be encouraging that and hoping for that.”

“My goal coming into this position is threefold. To make sure we produce the best local journalism and content on any platform. To be the best place for local businesses to sell their goods and services. And to be the best community partner.”

Fresh from two Emmy nominations from when he was working as a WIVB meteorologist, Andrew Baglini is now freelancing for KWY-TV, the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia. He is a Penn State graduate and native of Upper Darby, Pa., which means his relatives can see his weather forecasts. Baglini left WIVB in late July when sources said he was offered a very small raise after seven years at the station. He now works as a marketing specialist for 26 Shirts. Baglini also has been freelancing for WGRZ-TV, the local NBC affiliate in Buffalo.

Correction: WNED-TV was nominated for two New York State Emmy awards in the historical documentary category, but only one of the nominations was produced by the public broadcasting station and I gave credit to the wrong one. It was nominated for “Discovering New York Suffrage Stories." Lynne Bader was the producer and John Grant and Bader co-wrote the script.

WNED was just the presenting station for another nominee in the category, “A Bridge to Justice: The Life of Franklin H. Williams.” Neither Grant or Bader had anything to do with that production.