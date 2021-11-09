Alan Pergament: New 103.3 FM personality has Buffalo ties; Lockport 'Voice' contestant needs your vote

A native of the Kansas City area, Cassiday profusely praised the Queen City in the article.

“I loved it immediately, it reminded me a lot of Kansas City," she said in the article. "The things that make Buffalo different from Kansas City are some of the reasons I love it so much.”

Shredd and Ragan moved from 103.3 FM to the more prestigious 97 Rock five months after the previous 97 Rock morning team of Rich (Bull) Gaenzler, Rob Lederman and Chris Klein was fired after a racist discussion in March about the color of toast that led to advertiser fallout and the ouster of program director John Hager.

Since the move of Shredd and Ragan, 103.3 has had a music intensive morning format without a host and has provided news, weather and traffic reports.

“Cassiday’s track record of success in major market morning shows and her time on the nationally syndicated Bert Show (a Cumulus show based in Atlanta) made her a great candidate for this job,” said Riley. The fact that she married into a Buffalo family, and this is where she wants to live and raise a family made her the obvious choice. We’re very lucky.”