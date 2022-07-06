Alan Pergament: NBA Finals tops Stanley Cup Final in ratings here

With the NBA Finals and the Stanley Cup Final both on local ABC affiliate WKBW and each going six games, Western New Yorkers have a clearer picture of whether the pro basketball or pro hockey title series was more popular here.

And the winner is – Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors’ six-game series win led by MVP Curry over the Boston Celtics averaged a 5.4 local rating on WKBW, with a 6.4 rating for game five the highest rated of the six.

The Colorado Avalanche’s six-game series win led by MVP Cale Makar over the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning averaged a 4.8 rating on WKBW. The Avs clincher in Game 6 was the highest-rated game at a 6.4.

The NHL’s overall loss can be blamed on Colorado’s 7-0 win in Game 2, a non-competitive game that averaged a 2.9 rating here and lowered the series average.

A rating point is equal to 6,375 households in Western New York.

Buffalo is an outlier in having the competition between the NBA and NHL championships so close.

Nationally, the NBA Finals had more than three times the viewership of the Stanley Cup Final, averaging 12.4 million viewers to the Stanley Cup’s 4.6 million average.

There are some slight differences to note about the Buffalo numbers.

Most importantly, Buffalo has a team in the NHL and hasn’t had an NBA team to root for in 44 years.

Five of the six NBA games started at 9 p.m. with the other one at 8 p.m.

All the NHL games started a little past 8 p.m. and most ended 15-45 minutes before the NBA games.

The NBA Finals had the bonus of showcasing Curry, the MVP of the series who has changed basketball through his 3-point shooting.

The Stanley Cup Final games featuring the NHL’s best team in the regular season and the defending champions were more competitive, with four games decided by one goal, two games ending in overtime and the Avs clinching the series with a 2-1 victory.

Every game in the NBA Finals was won by double-digits, ranging from 10 to 19 points.

Here’s some thoughts about ABC’s coverage of the final series:

It gets props for staying for 55 minutes for the post-celebration before signing off around 11:45 p.m. after Game 6. Some ABC affiliates in non-hockey markets might have preferred it sign off immediately after the game.

Play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough was impressive throughout the series, especially considering he was being compared to NBC’s legendary play-by-play voice Doc Emrick, who retired in 2020.

I’m sure hopeful Buffalo Sabres fans were paying attention to the repeated story line of the Avs finishing in last place five years ago with a league-low 48 points.

Analyst Ray Ferraro had a strong series explaining strategy even if he had one head-shaking moment in the final game. He repeatedly said the puck deflected off former Buffalo Sabre Zach Bogosian prior to the winning goal when replays showed he wasn’t even on the ice.

Sideline reporter Emily Kaplan acquitted herself well in the postgame interviews, especially in an emotional interview with Avs star Nathan MacKinnon and a classic response from Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog when asked how other teams can copy Colorado’s blue print.

“Find another (Conn Smythe winner) Cale Makar,” cracked Landeskog.

Makar was the No. 4 pick of the 2017 NHL draft, four spots ahead of when the Sabres selected Casey Mittlestadt.

Best of all, ABC ended its telecast with highlights of all the rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs that seemed similar to how March Madness concludes either on CBS or on a cable channel.