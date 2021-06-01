Alan Pergament: 'Mare of Easttown' has an excellent, principled and gratifying finale

That led his father to try and cover up the crime and even eventually deciding to claim he was the killer and go to prison to protect his son.

While that might have been the most admirable thing John Ross had done, he might have spent more time thinking of the legal ramifications.

John Ross undoubtedly would have spent most of his life in prison, while the son was so young that he would have been treated under the law as a juvenile.

In fact, after Mare figured it all out after learning Ryan gained access to a gun from the shed owned by a man whose lawn he mowed, Ryan was treated like a juvenile. He presumably would have been out of a juvenile facility quicker than his father would have been out of prison, especially since the death of Erin was an accident.

The revelation of the killer came early enough for Lori to angrily chastise Mare for not allowing her philandering husband’s charade to play out and spare Ryan from legal peril.

Just about everyone but Lori had to admire Mare’s principled belief to do her job and follow the law even if it made her unpopular.

By episode’s end, Lori apparently realized – or at least accepted – that Mare had no choice but to do the right thing. Their friendship appeared to be healing.