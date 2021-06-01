Alan Pergament: 'Mare of Easttown' has an excellent, principled and gratifying finale

Spoiler alert:
I can keep a TV secret.
HBO trusted the nation’s television critics last week by sending the season finale of “Mare of Easttown” to us five days before it aired Sunday so we could prepare postmortems.
So, I was amused by all the theories on social media about who killed teenage mother Erin McMenamin (Cailee Spaeny) before the finale set in a small, close-knit Pennsylvania town aired Sunday.
The question for a TV critic now is how long can you wait to address what happened since the killer’s name is all over social media?
The question is even more complicated when you consider that the enjoyment of the series by anyone who hasn’t seen it yet – and plans to binge it – will be marred by revealing the killer’s name.
Knowing the name of the killer is sort of like watching a sporting event after you know who won.
After much consideration, I’ve decided five days is long enough to address the finale. So, if you have stayed off social networks and don’t want to know, you should stop reading now.
The revelation of who killed Erin was extremely well done, as was Mare’s (Kate Winslet) discovery of who did it.
I didn’t accurately predict the killer before seeing the finale, but it all made perfect sense after it was over and only had one out of left field element – the discovery of the murder weapon.
Viewers probably should have known that there would be a final twist and it shouldn’t be an obvious one.
In hindsight, that eliminated John Ross (Joe Tippett), who took his brother on a fishing trip at the end of the semifinal episode a week earlier.
It also eliminated his brother Billy (Robbie Tann), who at one apparently drunken point confessed to his brother.
Deacon Mark Burton (James McArdle) was eliminated because it would seem to be too obvious and even piling on after all the sexual abuse revelations involving religious leaders. I can’t think of a less satisfying ending.
Ex-boyfriend Dylan Hinchey (Jack Mulhern) also seemed like a red herring. You wouldn’t think Erin’s best friend would help him try to destroy evidence.
So that left the killer Ryan Ross (Cameron Mann), the son of John and Lori Ross (Julianne Nicholson). Lori also happened to be Mare’s best – and perhaps only – friend.
Ryan and his father had a secret. He discovered that his father was having an affair with Erin, which threatened his parents’ marriage. He confronted Erin and accidentally shot her.
That led his father to try and cover up the crime and even eventually deciding to claim he was the killer and go to prison to protect his son.
While that might have been the most admirable thing John Ross had done, he might have spent more time thinking of the legal ramifications.
John Ross undoubtedly would have spent most of his life in prison, while the son was so young that he would have been treated under the law as a juvenile.
In fact, after Mare figured it all out after learning Ryan gained access to a gun from the shed owned by a man whose lawn he mowed, Ryan was treated like a juvenile. He presumably would have been out of a juvenile facility quicker than his father would have been out of prison, especially since the death of Erin was an accident.
The revelation of the killer came early enough for Lori to angrily chastise Mare for not allowing her philandering husband’s charade to play out and spare Ryan from legal peril.
Just about everyone but Lori had to admire Mare’s principled belief to do her job and follow the law even if it made her unpopular.
By episode’s end, Lori apparently realized – or at least accepted – that Mare had no choice but to do the right thing. Their friendship appeared to be healing.
In a sense, the series was a confirmation that being principled has its costs but the one person you have to live with is yourself.
Mare seemed to be on the road to recovery in a late symbolic scene when she was finally able to climb into the attic where her son had died.
The question now is whether there will be another season of “Mare” since it was so popular that the finale may have crashed the HBO Max website.
Creator Brad Ingelsby told the Hollywood Reporter that “Mare” was designed as a limited series and he hasn’t yet figured out a way to plot another season.
Of course, few people expected David E. Kelley to come up with a second season of HBO’s popular “Big Little Lies” before he figured out how to do it.
The number of Emmy nominations that “Mare” gets – Winslet and Ingelsby would seem to be certain ones – also could play into the chances of a sequel.
So it wouldn’t be a surprise if Ingelsby eventually figures out a way for “Mare” to return to Easttown to solve another crime.