This is what I’m thinking:

The Nielsen ratings service has had significant delays in reporting viewership both locally and nationally.

It took several days – it usually only takes only two days – for the local rating to arrive for the March 12 telecast of the Academy Awards on WKBW-TV (Channel 7), the local ABC affiliate.

The Oscar telecast dominated by the stars of “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” had a 9.6 local rating. That isn’t anywhere near what it used to get but still 20% higher than the 8.0 rating the Oscars had a year earlier.

I was on an airplane and missed the Oscar telecast for the first time in probably 50 years. But I finally got around to watching it and thought host Jimmy Kimmel was terrific. His monologue was smart and funny without being mean-spirited and most of the bits after that worked. One exception was the one when he went into the crowd and asked celebrities questions.

Fittingly, “Everything Everywhere” is practically everywhere on streaming sites and is on Showtime.

The local February news ratings also arrived late, though I’m told the results may not have as much credibility as they have in years past when there weren’t as many reporting problems.

WGRZ-TV’s (Channel 2) “Daybreak” with co-anchors Melissa Holmes and Pete Gallivan remains No. 1 in households at 6 a.m. and is the rare newscast that increased its viewership and its rating from a year ago.

In the first sweeps since veteran anchor Jacquie Walker dropped the 11 p.m. newscast, WIVB-TV (Channel 4) is No. 1 in households at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m., but its ratings have declined significantly in all time periods and its leads over Channel 2 have diminished substantially. The winning margins range from 0.8 at 11 p.m. to 0.1 at 5 p.m.

WKBW-TV (Channel 7) remains deep in third place in all categories it competes in, but saw a 30% gain at noon when Channel 2 doesn’t compete. Channel 4 still wins the time period by a significant margin.

The three 11 p.m. local newscasts had a combined 10.2 ratings point, about 20% from 12.5 a year ago. The three stations all saw significant declines at that time period, with Channel 7 hitting a low of 1.6. That’s lower than the 2.2 it averages at 7 p.m. when it only competes against Channel 4’s low-rated newscast on sister station WNLO. That newscast had a 0.5 rating.

The combined ratings for multiple time periods had double-digit percentage declines from a year ago, with the biggest declines at 6 and 11 p.m.

Channel 2 had some good news at 4 p.m. as “Most Buffalo” anchored by Kate Welshofer closed to within 0.1% of Channel 4’s traditional newscast at 4 p.m., 4.0-3.9, primarily because of Channel 4’s decline of 0.8%. “Most Buffalo” improved by 0.3%, which made it another of the rare programs where viewership slightly increased. Channel 2’s second-place 5 p.m. newscast also increased by a meager 0.2% and its 6 p.m. newscast by 0.1%.

Channel 4 reporter Tara Lynch illustrated her Irish dancing expertise on a story last weekend from the Buffalo Irish Center about St. Patrick’s Day. She was an Irish dancer for 16 years and was an open champion in the highest competitive level and nationally ranked when she danced in Connecticut. During a Twitter post in which she danced with a young group at the Irish Center, Lynch showed that she hasn’t lost a step.

The reason that the syndicators decided to move Rachael Ray’s show from Channel 4 to CW 23 rather than the lower-rated “Drew Barrymore Show” became more apparent recently when the announcement came that Ray’s show is ending after the current season. The syndicator is hoping Barrymore’s show will have a longer life.

Dave Debo, senior reporter, producer and one of the hosts of WBFO-AM’s daily show and podcast “Buffalo, What’s Next?” is no longer at the public radio station. There is no word about what is next for Debo, who previously was the station’s news director.