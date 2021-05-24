Alan Pergament: Krasinski might have a 'Quiet' surprise; 'Jeopardy Jason' competes in Tournament of Champions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The games that could get the most TV attention are the ones carried by YES, the New York Yankees' cable network.

However, as of now, it doesn’t appear that the Yankee announcers will be coming to enjoy the scene at Sahlen Field in June.

According to a YES spokesperson, “at this time, our announcers will not be in Buffalo. For away games, they usually are at Yankee Stadium (Paul O’Neill does games from his home in Cincinnati).

“It’s Michael Kay, David Cone and Meredith Marakovitz for the games on the 15-16-17 (the 14th is an off day).

“Of course, we’ll see if social distancing restrictions are loosened, resulting in changes to our plans,” the spokesman added.

WGRZ-TV news anchor Scott Levin did a first-class job pinch-hitting for sports director Adam Benigni and delivering the sportscast at 11 p.m. last Thursday. I’m told a technical problem at Benigni’s home meant he couldn’t do the sportscast after having worked the 10 p.m. newscast that night. It was at least the second time Levin has been called on to do sports due to technical problems.