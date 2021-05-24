Alan Pergament: Krasinski might have a 'Quiet' surprise; 'Jeopardy Jason' competes in Tournament of Champions

This is what I’m thinking:
Will John Krasinski come to Western New York to watch a screening of "A Quiet Place Part II," the film he shot here in 2019?
After all, the actor-director-screenwriter is promoting the sequel to the 2018 box office hit that opens nationwide on Friday and stars his wife Emily Blunt. And Krasinski surprised viewers in Cleveland over the weekend who attended an early screening of the film.
Tim Clark, the commissioner of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission, said Monday he wouldn’t be surprised if the former star of “The Office” came here.
“We haven’t been notified that he is coming,” said Clark. “It would not surprise me if he popped in randomly to thank the people of Western New York. I know executives of Paramount Pictures have told me how much they enjoyed the experience shooting throughout the region.”
Clark added that the filming of “A Quiet Place Part II” here led to Paramount shooting another movie here recently.
“It was the direct result of the 2019 experience of shooting ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ here,” said Clark.
Clark added that he expects scenes from five movies will be shooting here this summer.
The games the Toronto Blue Jays play in Buffalo likely won’t get much national network or cable television exposure since the Jays aren’t a big TV draw in the United States.
The games that could get the most TV attention are the ones carried by YES, the New York Yankees' cable network.
However, as of now, it doesn’t appear that the Yankee announcers will be coming to enjoy the scene at Sahlen Field in June.
According to a YES spokesperson, “at this time, our announcers will not be in Buffalo. For away games, they usually are at Yankee Stadium (Paul O’Neill does games from his home in Cincinnati).
“It’s Michael Kay, David Cone and Meredith Marakovitz for the games on the 15-16-17 (the 14th is an off day).
“Of course, we’ll see if social distancing restrictions are loosened, resulting in changes to our plans,” the spokesman added.
WGRZ-TV news anchor Scott Levin did a first-class job pinch-hitting for sports director Adam Benigni and delivering the sportscast at 11 p.m. last Thursday. I’m told a technical problem at Benigni’s home meant he couldn’t do the sportscast after having worked the 10 p.m. newscast that night. It was at least the second time Levin has been called on to do sports due to technical problems.
Speaking of technical problems, an episode of last week’s Tournament of Champions on “Jeopardy!” was uprooted by satellite problems that WIVB-TV said was out of its control.
The T of C continues this week.
Buffalo native Jason Zuffranieri, who won 19 straight times in September of 2019 for a total of $532,496, lost his first-round match last week but qualified for the semifinals that start tonight by virtue of his high second place earnings.
Zuffranieri, nicknamed “Jeopardy Jason” after his 2019 run, moved from Western New York to Arizona when he was 8, but he never stopped being a fan of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres.
I was sad to read of the death of Kenneth L. Malick, the father of actress Wendie Malick, at the age of 101. A proud father, he occasionally would call to update me on the success of his daughter. She has had a terrific career of nonstop performances. She most recently appeared in four episodes of the popular CBS comedy “Young Sheldon” as the president of the college that boy genius Sheldon (Ian Armitage) is attending.