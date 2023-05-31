WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) sports anchor-reporter Julianne Pelusi had her last sportscast on Monday and her last day at the NBC affiliate was Wednesday.

The station has posted a job on its website for “an enthusiastic and innovative Sports Anchor/Multi-Skilled Journalist who will excel in a market with two professional teams and a passionate fan base.”

Pelusi arrived at Channel 2 in November of 2020 after working for six years for a station on the border of Ohio and West Virginia in the No. 157 TV market in the country.

When she was hired, the Pittsburgh native joined sports director Adam Benigni and former Channel 2 sports anchor-reporter Ashley Holder on a sports staff that had undergone big changes in eight months.

Heather Prusak left Channel 2 in March of 2020 to join WIVB-TV (Channel 4), and veteran Stu Boyar retired in June of 2020.

Pelusi has appeared recently to have fallen behind anchor-reporter Lindsey Moppert on the Channel 2 sports depth chart.

Moppert was hired in November, only six months after graduating from Temple University.

By the way, Channel 2 also has posted a job for “a dynamic storm specialist to join our experienced crew of Storm Team 2 meteorologists. The ideal candidate excels in sustained severe weather coverage during major events, while still being able to tell a relevant audience-focused forecast daily.”

That job posting appears to be for the opening left by Elyse Smith who is now a weekend meteorologist in Houston.

Jennifer Stanonis was recently hired as the meteorologist to replace the opening left by Heather Waldman's departure in 2021.