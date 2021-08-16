Alan Pergament: Here's why Shredd and Ragan moved to 97 Rock

Cumulus management waited five months to make the switch, which suggests it may have been looking to explore other options before settling on the obvious answer in front of them.

“It is the right time,” said Shredd.

"It feels like the first day of school, again," texted Ragan. "I'm fired up. It's reinvigorating, too. Change is good. Hopefully, our long-time listeners will join us and the 97 Rock faithful will embrace the new show, too. Our goal is to make them laugh in the morning and send them on their way to work. If we do that we've done our job."

Shredd acknowledged he and Ragan needed to negotiate a new contract and it led to an extension with some incentives.

Whether intended or not, the move also could remove some of the stain that led to advertiser fallout at 97 Rock after the March incident.

The move is applauded by Buddy Shula, the local radio expert who also is the owner of WECK.

“I think this idea has been talked about for years, in fact I know it has,” said Shula. “It’s a natural progression. It combines a heritage station like 97 Rock, to a heritage morning duo of SR (Shredd and Ragan). 97 Rock just happens to need a great morning show.