Alan Pergament: Here's why Shredd and Ragan moved to 97 Rock

Ted Shredd estimates the move of the "Shredd and Ragan Show" from 103.3 FM to 97 Rock is about 50 feet from one end of the Cumulus Media building on Casey Drive in Buffalo to the other.
The short distance in Shredd and Tom Ragan’s morning show move – which started Monday – may make listeners wondering what all the fuss is about.
It is about prestige, power, advertising revenue and heritage.
97 Rock is Cumulus’ flagship station, a powerhouse with a legacy and the ability to sell more advertising.
In a brief telephone interview, Shredd said he and Ragan were treated well at 103.3 The Edge but they sort of felt like the station was “second fiddle” to 97 Rock, the more powerful Cumulus station.
He acknowledged that moving the show to 97 Rock has been discussed on and off for about 15 years.
Program director John Hager, who entered the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame in 2018, has been at 97 Rock since 1988 after an earlier stint with the station.
The rumors accelerated after the 97 Rock team of Rich (Bull) Gaenzler, Rob Lederman and Chris Klein was fired in late March after a racist discussion about the color of toast that led to advertiser fallout and the ouster of highly respected program director John Hager.
But only a few months ago when Shredd was hospitalized after contracting Covid-19, the co-host told me he hadn’t heard about any rumored plans for the show to move to 97 Rock.
Cumulus management waited five months to make the switch, which suggests it may have been looking to explore other options before settling on the obvious answer in front of them.
“It is the right time,” said Shredd.
"It feels like the first day of school, again," texted Ragan. "I'm fired up. It's reinvigorating, too. Change is good. Hopefully, our long-time listeners will join us and the 97 Rock faithful will embrace the new show, too. Our goal is to make them laugh in the morning and send them on their way to work. If we do that we've done our job."
Shredd acknowledged he and Ragan needed to negotiate a new contract and it led to an extension with some incentives.
Support Local Journalism
Whether intended or not, the move also could remove some of the stain that led to advertiser fallout at 97 Rock after the March incident.
The move is applauded by Buddy Shula, the local radio expert who also is the owner of WECK.
“I think this idea has been talked about for years, in fact I know it has,” said Shula. “It’s a natural progression. It combines a heritage station like 97 Rock, to a heritage morning duo of SR (Shredd and Ragan). 97 Rock just happens to need a great morning show.
“It makes total sense. 97 Rock needed a morning show after the toast incident, in the next room, they have a highly successful duo that would fit right in to the 97 Rock format. SR also have a long history of helping local charitable causes.
“I knew this would happen, and I think it’s the right move to make. It’s a well-deserved honor for SR, and 97 Rock will have a heritage, full-service morning show for many years to come.
“Will it perhaps heal some wounds that 97 Rock has had over the past few months? Probably. But this move was eventually going to happen sooner or later anyway.
“I think it’s good for 97 Rock as younger Shredd and Ragan fans may sample the older 97 Rock more, plus SR is a heritage Buffalo morning show, 97 Rock is about heritage. To me, it makes total sense to have two bona fide pros fill that position."
The move should help the profile of Shredd and Ragan, who have been discussing current events and cultural issues together for 27 years at 103.3 and living up to the station’s slogan as “The Rock Alternative” by rarely playing music.
In the most recent Nielsen survey for April, May and June, their show was tied for No. 8 in average share in the morning from 6 to 10 a.m. weekdays for listeners 12 and older.
More importantly, the show is No. 1 in the target audience of men 25 to 44 with a very healthy 15.9 share.
With Shredd and Ragan gone, 103.3 FM has some morning hours to fill.
Jim Riley, the vice president and market manager for Cumulus stations in Buffalo, said 103.3 “will be doing a music intensive show with a producer in the studio who will add information elements like news, weather and traffic listeners. More music … less talk.