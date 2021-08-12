Alan Pergament: Ex-WYRK personality Val Townsend lands on her feet

She said McMahon relayed the message to Crowley, and later sent her a text saying he was “very sorry.”

Crowley appeared to reference the McMahon text in explaining to her why she was fired.

He wrote: “While you are a thousand percent entitled to how you feel and how you think, when you start openly talking about these things and thwarting the efforts of us the company to recruit people to the company and to the cluster that crosses the line and that is why we are letting you go for cause.”

She said she hasn’t heard from Moden since her ouster. But she heard from him before her firing, even though he was unaware of it.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, she had a video and audio feed working at home while Moden and Banks were in the studio. A button in the studio needed to be pushed for Townsend to talk. However, she said Moden and Banks didn’t realize that Townsend could hear what they were saying at all times.

“I was horrified by the things that I heard,” she said. “Even now I get sick to my stomach thinking about it because I had no idea that either of them felt this way about me.”

She said she heard Moden and Banks plotting ways to box her out of conversations and then claim she wasn’t contributing enough.