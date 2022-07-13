Alan Pergament: 'Ellen' replacement is a blast; Not unhappy that Bills-Titans gets ESPN's 'B' team

This is what I’m thinking:

Inquiring minds want to know: What is WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) going to carry as the lead-in for “Most Buffalo” in September after reruns of “Ellen” end?

Channel 2 General Manager Mark Manders reports the plan is to move “Dr. Phil” to 3 p.m., where it aired before “Most Buffalo” premiered.

The 2 p.m. slot where “Dr. Phil” has been the past few seasons will be replaced by a rerun of “Daily Blast Live,” which is carried at 7:30 p.m. weeknights after “Entertainment Tonight.”

“DBL,” as it is called, has several hosts who discuss entertainment news and current events. The roster of hosts has included Samantha Schacher, Jeff Schroeder, Al Jackson, Erica Cobb, Tony Shulman and Lindsey Granger.

“Most Buffalo” host Kate Welshofer appeared on the show as a guest host about four years ago.

Channel 2 is taking the easy and cost-effective way out in replacing “Ellen.” “DBL” is produced by Tegna, Channel 2’s owner. Ellen DeGeneres’ syndicated program, which ended its run of originals in May, was produced by Telepictures.

Many Western New Yorkers will be happy that NBC has decided to save the canceled CBS program “Magnum, P.I.” and will carry 20 episodes of the reboot of the 1980s Tom Selleck series over two seasons.

The program, which stars Jay Hernandez and ran for four seasons, did well on WIVB-TV, the local CBS affiliate. During the May sweeps, it finished in the Top 20 here with a 5.1 live household rating on a low viewing Friday night that grew to 6.7 up to seven nights later. The live household rating was higher here than several other popular CBS series. It also had decent demographics here.

I wasn’t surprised that ESPN’s new Monday Night Football team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won’t be calling the Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game at 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 19 for ESPN and instead will work the ABC doubleheader game at 8:30 p.m. that night between Minnesota and Philadelphia.

As I wrote last month, it wouldn’t be shocking if Buck and Aikman worked the ABC game that night between the two NFC opponents. After all, they used to work for Fox, the NFC's network, and the Minny-Philly game potentially will go to a slightly bigger audience by virtue of its bigger markets and being on a broadcast network.

I’m not disappointed that new “B” team of analyst Dan Orlovsky, play-by-play announcer Steve Levy, analyst Louis Riddick Jr. and sideline reporter Laura Rutledge are working the Bills-Titans game. I’d rather listen to Orlovsky than Aikman. Orlovsky, who is essentially replacing Brian Griese on what was last season’s main MNF team, is much more outspoken and interesting than Aikman.

ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” is the only scripted network series to get a big Emmy nomination and it received several. I can’t believe Mandy Moore and “This Is Us” didn’t get any Emmy love for a terrific final season of the Pearson family saga. “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman did have something to celebrate. He is one of the executive producers on Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which received 17 nominations for its first season. It is currently in its second season and has been renewed for a third season.

Former WKBW-TV (Channel 7) meteorologist Michelle McLeod is now working at WIS News 10, an NBC and CW affiliate in Columbia, S.C. Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located, is the No. 76 TV market in the country, 23 below Buffalo. But the weather is well above Buffalo in the winter.

Buddy Shula, the owner of radio station WECK, just missed the cut of my positivity column last week. He constantly keeps me updated in an upbeat way on his station’s successes while battling the bigger stations with out-of-town corporate owners.

According to Shula’s latest email, in May WECK is No. 9 in audience age 12-plus and is close in audience share to WGR, STAR 102.5 and KISS 98.5. In the age 55-plus demographic category that Shula seeks, he says WECK is only behind WBEN and WYRK. It is No. 5 in the age 45-plus demographic behind WBEN, WYRK, WHTT and WBLK. That’s good news for listeners upset at the out-of-town owners who increasingly rely on syndicated hosts.