Alan Pergament: Defending journalism is harder than containing Patrick Mahomes

However, in Buffalo just about every news anchor and reporter also potentially covers the team or organization in some way.

The Bills are often the lead story or near the top of newscasts, especially with the big issue concerning how much public money should be spent to finance a $1.5 billion stadium.

Do you think a news reporter on the station wearing a Bills hat can appear to be objective covering that story?

Or does wearing the hat give the perception that the station is on the side of the organization in stadium talks, perhaps because it makes a lot of money from carrying the games?

There were several good questions about my unpopular take that will help people understand journalism better.

“I loved that they were wearing Bills hats,” wrote one mother. “The hat Dave was wearing was designed by my son, a patient at Oishei, which put a big smile on my face when seeing that on TV. The funds for those hats went to the hospital, a double bonus.”

I’m glad for her and her son. But journalistically, a heartwarming feature on the child, perhaps wearing the designed hat, was the way to go.