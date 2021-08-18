Alan Pergament: Christy Kern joins Florida station in Top 20 market; 'Field of Dreams' game a big hit here

She wrote: “Journalism will always hold a special place in my heart and so will Western New York. I look back at my time at WIVB as a chapter in my life that truly shaped me into the woman I am today. I miss the sense of community that I felt being a local broadcaster, but I do not miss the business of television. I enjoy having a career now that lets me work from home, allows me to tell stories and gives me the chance to connect executives with new career growth opportunities, which is rewarding. It’s been an emotional year and I feel very fortunate to work with leaders who are working on Covid vaccines, diagnostics, oncology treatments and coming up with therapeutics that will help millions of people globally fight disease.”