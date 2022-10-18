Alan Pergament: Ch. 2's Liz Lewin lands job in Detroit; PSE scores five state Emmys

Leftovers picked up from the cutting room floor:

Former WGRZ-TV reporter Liz Lewin, who left the station several weeks ago, has announced where she is headed for the next chapter in her career.

The Buffalo native is becoming the weekend anchor and reporter on Fox 2 in Detroit, which is just outside the Top 10 TV markets in the country.

“Buffalo I love you for loving me and preparing me for the next chapter,” she wrote on Twitter.

It is her second job in Michigan.

Lewin was an anchor-reporter at WKBW-TV (Channel 7) for a few years before becoming the weekend morning anchor and reporter at WILX-TV in Lansing, Mich., in 2018.

She returned to Buffalo in 2019 to become a public relations manager at the Martin Group and joined Channel 2 more than two years ago.

Besides working in television, Lewin was a communication specialist in the office of Mayor Byron Brown.

Tiffany Bentley has been named the first program director for WBFO The Bridge, the music service billed as “college radio for adults” that was launched almost a year ago by Buffalo Toronto Public Media.

Bentley’s radio résumé includes stints as the morning host at the former WLKK and an afternoon drive host and music director at WEDG-FM, 103.3 The Edge.

According to a release, she previously programmed and hosted a free-form music show on an NPR affiliate in Lehigh Valley, Pa. She holds a master’s degree from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

“Bentley’s experience in the format as well as her commitment to multiplatform expertise and to connecting with the community made her a natural choice for the station’s first program director,” said David Rotterman, Senior Vice President and Chief Content Officer for Buffalo Toronto Public Media in the release.

Remember Bob Richards from his local radio days?

The SUNY Buffalo State College graduate, former 103.3 program director and former operation manager at Townsquare Media station here is now the owner of radio stations in Monte Vista, Colo.

Richards and his wife Jeanna are the owners of Buffalo Broadcasting of Colorado, which recently became owners of KSLV-FM 96.5 The Fox (Classic Rock), 95.3 KYDN-FN (#1 for Hit Country) and KBGV 1240 Am and 101.3 FM (Fox Sports SLV) in a six-county area of the state.

“Put a check in the last box on the career checklist … owner,” Richards said in a release. “The best part of owning this company named after the city I was born in and the beloved mascot for the University of Colorado, is that I get to run it with my wife which is awesome, although I still run the risk of being fired!”

According to the release, the stations are affiliates of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Colorado State University Rams and Westwood One and the home to multiple high schools for play-by-play sports.

Once again, Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE) was a big winner in the New York State Emmy Awards given out recently in New York City. The media arm of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills, which annually is a big Emmy winner, earned five awards this time.

Here are the categories, the titles of the winning entries and the award winners.

Branded content: Buffalo Sabres: “Dare Greatly,” Oct. 14, 2021, Pegula Sports and Entertainment: Michelle Girardi Zumwalt, supervising producer; Andrew Quinn, editor/producer; Drew Boeing, VP of content production; Jourdon LaBarber, writer; Chris Ryndak, producer.

Children/Youth (12 and under, short form content (up to 10 minutes): “Buffalo Backyard Hockey,” March 10, 2021, Pegula Sports and Entertainment: Zumwalt, supervising producer; Michael Bahrenburg, producer/editor; Joseph DeBenedictis, producer.

Sports story, long form content (longer than 10 minutes): “One Family: Bills Mafia Cooks Up a Trip to the AFC Championship,” Jan. 22, 2021 Pegula Sports and Entertainment: Zumwalt, supervising producer; James Acton, cinematographer; Quinn, editor

Sports program, post-produced or edited (single program): “Buffalo Bills Embedded | 2021 NFL Draft: Sizing Up,” May 20, 2021, Pegula Sports and Entertainment: Zumwalt, director/producer; Andrew Meyer, cinematographer; JJ Territo, producer; DeBenedictis, editor; Boeing, VP of content production; Acton, cinematographer.

Sports program, post-produced or edited (series): “Beyond Blue & Red: Composite,” Nov. 17, 2021. Pegula Sports and Entertainment: Zumwalt, supervising producer/director; Quinn, editor; Territo, producer/director; Josh Pohlman, cinematographer; Meyer, cinematographer; Bahrenburg, editor; Nina Lindberg, cinematographer.

Former WIVB-TV reporter Rich Newberg earned two awards, one involving longtime anchor Jacquie Walker, for a segment about the Love Canal.

Environment/science, long form content (longer than 10 minutes): “A Toxic Nightmare: The Awakening,” June 7, 2021. Moments In Time Video, Inc: Newberg, producer; Tom Vetter, producer; Walker, co-producer; Kurt Murphy, co-producer.

Community service: "The Buffalo Story: History Happens Here," June 7, 2021. Moments In Time Video, Inc: Newberg, executive producer.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center earned one award in the human interest, short form content (up to 10 minutes) category for “A Celebration of Hope: Annie's Story,” Sept. 9, 2021. Benjamin Richey, producer; Anthony Vescio, producer; Xavier Riley, producer; Annie Cohoon, subject; Michelle Ostrander, producer.

And former WIVB meteorologist Andrew Baglini, who now freelances for WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and a station in Philadelphia while working for 26 Shirts, was honored for his Feb. 15, 2021, work at Channel 4 on a “February Winter Storm Warning.”