Alan Pergament: Big, unpredictable changes ahead in leadership of local TV stations

From reading that, WGRZ’s new owner appears to be relying to a degree on an executive, McDermott, who previously worked for one of WIVB’s old owners, Media General. After the sale closes, McDermott will become CEO and Kim will serve as chairman of a new board.

Standard General now only owns three stations, which appears to increase the likelihood it will heavily rely on broadcasting veterans like McDermott to run the Tegna stations.

According to sources, McDermott never came to Buffalo when Media General briefly owned WIVB. However, she should have some knowledge of the market, which could be encouraging to the WGRZ staff.

The new general manager may have as much influence on the station initially as the new owner will eventually. If I were working at WGRZ, I would hope that the new general manager would come from within, with the most obvious candidate general sales manager Mark Manders. Anyone coming from outside the market might be more apt to change things.

I would doubt the change in general managers will impact the speculation that former WKBW meteorologist Andy Parker eventually will return to WGRZ.