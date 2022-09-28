Alan Pergament: Amusing Josh Allen shaving ad and bearded Ryan Fitzpatrick orchestra bit top today's busy menu

This is what I’m thinking:

The Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon that went down to the final seconds had a 45.3 rating and 79.9 share on WIVB-TV (Channel 4).

The rating peaked at 49.7 at the end of the game. A rating point equals 6,375 households in Western New York.

The 79.9 share means that four-fifths of the households watching anything on television during the game were tuned to the Bills game.

By comparison, the Bills’ season opening win over the Los Angeles Rams had a 45.2 rating on NBC affiliate WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) and the Bills win over Tennessee on “Monday Night Football” had a combined rating of 48.1 on Channel 2 and ESPN.

The increasing stardom of Bills quarterback Josh Allen is exemplified by how many advertisers now want him to hawk their products in commercials.

It was amusing to see him doing a razor blade commercial during the Prime Video telecast last week of the Pittsburgh-Cleveland game on the streaming service’s exclusive “Thursday Night Football.”

After all, Allen doesn’t usually look clean-shaven. He usually has the cool 20-something male look of having some facial hair.

Speaking of unshaven, the bearded one, former Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, illustrated his deadpan comedic chops on the Prime Video telecast last Thursday.

Fitzpatrick, a Prime Video studio analyst, was in an extended bit as the conductor leading an orchestra playing the streaming service’s musical opening.

It was more amusing than laugh-out-loud funny as Fitzpatrick “coached up” some skeptical orchestra members.

Al Michaels, now the Prime Video play-by-play announcer after decades on “Monday Night Football” and “Sunday Night Football,” hasn’t lost a step. He and analyst Kirk Herbstreit form a good team. Michaels undoubtedly made some old NFL fans smile during the Browns-Steelers game when he said Cleveland might have to bring back Otto Graham if the team’s latest quarterback signee, Deshaun Watson, doesn’t work out when he is allowed to play again.

Michaels and Herbstreit didn’t address Watson’s situation as thoroughly as expected in the time I watched. It also was more than a little disappointing to see so many Browns fans in the stands wearing Watson’s No. 4. That seemed to indicate those fans were condoning the sexual misconduct claims that have led to Watson’s suspension.

Prime Video’s entry into the NFL for its exclusive Thursday package has led to some viewer complaints about the quality of streaming. I missed the opener. But I watched the second game and had no trouble at my home. If you have problems, you might need a faster internet speed.

The national viewership for the first two games of Prime Video has been impressive, especially considering it is a paid streaming service. According to Nielsen, Kansas City’s 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Thursday night opener reportedly averaged 13 million viewers and its audience was younger than the NFL average on broadcast networks. Viewership for Cleveland’s 29-17 win over Pittsburgh in Week 2 was understandably lower, but still an impressive 11 million.

By comparison, ESPN averaged 13.5 million viewers for its 17-game “Monday Night Football” package in 2021.

The third game between the undefeated Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday night should get strong viewership again, especially in Buffalo.

While we are on the football beat, NFL Hall of Famer, “Good Morning America” co-host and Fox studio analyst Michael Strahan had a very entertaining several minutes on last weekend’s edition of NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Strahan explained that he only played high school football for one year and told several other amusing stories while being interviewed by “Wait, Wait” host Peter Sagal before trying to decide which one of three stories read to him actually happened.

If you missed the excellent and important Ken Burns’ three-part documentary, “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” it is now currently available on the PBS channel carried by Prime Video for an extra fee. It also is available for free on PBS’ streaming app.

Lori Loughlin, who was dropped by the Hallmark Channel after her involvement in a college admissions cheating scandal that ended with a two-month prison sentence, has been given back her career by a rival network, Great America Media. She is starring in a movie, “Fall Into Winter,” that will air in January.

Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media, used to be the CEO of the Hallmark Channel. He previously referred to Loughlin in the trade publication Variety as “America’s sweetheart, regardless of whatever happened.”

I don’t know about that. But the former “Full House” star deserves a chance to continue her career.

Buffalo writer-producer Tom Fontana (“St. Elsewhere,” “Oz” and “Homicide”), who was in town last week to enter the Hall of Fame of the Buffalo Broadcasters Association, brought along actor Mark Ryder to address a symposium at Buffalo State College, Fontana’s alma mater. Ryder plays Father Doyle on Fontana’s latest Showtime series “City on a Hill.” The Irish actor amusingly explained he got his big acting break being cast on Fontana’s “Borgia.” Ryder, who played Cesar Borgia, said he got the call telling him he was hired after auditioning while working in a veterinarian office.

Channel 2 has often been the most innovative in local news. The latest innovation, “Zone Weather,” notes weather in WNY can be different in four zones – Niagara/Orleans, Buffalo, the Southtowns and the Southern Tier. The innovation should be more important in the winter. The zones highlight something I often tell my sister on Long Island after broadcast network reports about how much snow there is in WNY. It doesn’t mean I’m dealing with it where I live because – depending on the wind – much of it often goes south.