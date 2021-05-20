Alan Pergament: After Covid battle, 103.3 FM's Ted Shredd advocates for vaccinations

His test came up positive, which meant he had Covid a few days before he got his first Pfizer shot.

“I was exposed prior to the shot and the timing was just was horrible,” said Shredd. “I was scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson shot a couple of weeks earlier but then it got put on pause the day I was supposed to get it.”

Of course, being tired is part of the job description for a morning show host who gets up early to be on the air from 6 to 10 a.m.

“But I’ve never had it where I’m falling asleep during commercial breaks,” said Shredd.

He doesn’t know how he got Covid-19. He attended a high school sporting event and has been to grocery stores and some restaurants, but he rated his compliance on social distancing and masks an 8 out of 10.

Once he became hospitalized, he was on oxygen, slept a lot and his energy level was low. But he was able to post messages on Facebook and received hundreds of messages of support.