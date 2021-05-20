Alan Pergament: After Covid battle, 103.3 FM's Ted Shredd advocates for vaccinations

After a scary month in which he was hospitalized with Covid-19 and on oxygen and close to being put on a ventilator, 103.3 FM morning personality Ted Shredd expects to be back next week in a “limited capacity.”
He hopes to do a couple of segments on the show he has done remotely from home during the pandemic with co-host Tom Ragan.
They will be the first segments that Shredd has done since he almost fell asleep a month ago during commercials a few days before he tested positive for Covid-19.
“I was kind of pushing to go back this week a little bit,” said Shredd in a telephone interview. “Just trying to do a segment here and there and just kind of ease back in. I know with my lung situation right now I get winded fairly easily. It is improving since I've gotten home from the hospital. But sometimes if I'm talking for a longer period of time, I start getting a little winded and I have to slow down talking a little bit because I'm breathing harder.”
Shredd said he had a typical reaction to getting his first Covid-19 shot, which included some chills and body aches that started to fade after the first day. But then things started happening again for a couple of days before it got so bad that he was falling asleep in commercial breaks on the air.
“My voice was deteriorating, I was coughing,” said Shredd. “I thought it was allergy-related, but the tiredness made me realize and Ragan said, ‘you should go get tested’ and I agreed with that.”
His test came up positive, which meant he had Covid a few days before he got his first Pfizer shot.
“I was exposed prior to the shot and the timing was just was horrible,” said Shredd. “I was scheduled to get the Johnson & Johnson shot a couple of weeks earlier but then it got put on pause the day I was supposed to get it.”
Of course, being tired is part of the job description for a morning show host who gets up early to be on the air from 6 to 10 a.m.
“But I’ve never had it where I’m falling asleep during commercial breaks,” said Shredd.
He doesn’t know how he got Covid-19. He attended a high school sporting event and has been to grocery stores and some restaurants, but he rated his compliance on social distancing and masks an 8 out of 10.
Once he became hospitalized, he was on oxygen, slept a lot and his energy level was low. But he was able to post messages on Facebook and received hundreds of messages of support.
“I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with people and not just because they're all wondering where I was, but also because so many people I know have been hesitant to get this thing,” said Shredd. “I feel they don't really have solid excuses for not wanting to get it, but I mean to each their own. In some cases, it seems like it's almost political and I said (President) Trump was pushing this, too, it wasn't just a (President) Biden thing. I mean Trump was pushing to get this vaccine. This shouldn't be a Republican or Democrat thing or whatever. This is your life ... If you've got the opportunity to get a vaccination, get it.”
Shredd, who improved after getting an experimental drug, understandably hasn’t found much humor in the situation. But he laughed when it was suggested that Ragan may have saved his life by recommending that he get tested for Covid.
“You could say that I guess,” said Shredd, laughing, before sort of taking it back. “I mean I was having the same thoughts when he said you should go get tested. I said I probably should. I really don't want to give him that, he’ll have that over my head forever.”
As bad as things became, Shredd said he never thought about the possibility of dying.
“I didn't let myself get there,” said Shredd. He added all the positive vibes he received from his Facebook post helped and several messages made him get choked up.
“And I'm a very positive-thinking person,” said Shredd. “I believe in positive mental attitudes. That’s how I was able to get my career going. I've coached softball for 10 years … and I'm always talking positive. I really tried to focus on the positive and never really let that thought creep in. Maybe the Covid fog didn’t let me really realize how close I was.”
One positive he gets from his experience is knowing sharing it may have saved other people from the same difficulties.
“I felt like I felt like I wouldn't get Covid,” said Shredd. “I've been extremely healthy the last three years. I haven't even had a cold, which is rare for my life history. I work out. I get a fair amount of exercise. I really felt like my immune system has been so strong lately that I wouldn't get it and when I got it and I got tossed with the loop I got tossed for I wouldn’t want to see anybody go through that.
“You don’t know if you're going to be asymptomatic or if you're going to end up on a ventilator. This thing is an unpredictable crazy ride … The bad sides of it you don’t want any piece of. I don't see any reason why you wouldn't do something to prevent putting yourself at that risk.”
“I’ve had a bunch of messages from people that said they're going to get their shot because of this. So I know already handfuls of them are getting it because I did come out publicly and that makes me happy and that makes sharing it and putting some pictures out that aren’t the most flattering all worthwhile.”
He added there are many incentives to be vaccinated now, including making it easier to attend certain events.
“I want to do some stuff especially now that hey, I got another chance,” said Shredd.