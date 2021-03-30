Alan Pergament: 97 Rock is silent after initial statement announcing Rob Lederman's firing

Jim Riley, the local market manager of Cumulus radio stations, isn’t talking beyond Wednesday’s statement from the company about the controversy surrounding the racist segment on 97 Rock that led to the firing of morning show co-host Rob Lederman.
Lederman was fired after the advertiser fallout surrounding a 45-second segment in which he compared toaster settings to the tone of the skin of two Black female celebrities.
Halle Berry, one of the females mentioned, tweeted a response to the segment last Thursday: “Disgusting. It’s ridiculous this type of nonsense is still being broadcasted across airwaves. ALL Black women are beautiful and worthy, Rob Lederman.” She added an acronym that can’t be repeated here.
After the statement announcing the firing, I sent an email to Riley asking him how long the suspensions of lead 97 Rock morning hosts Rich (Bull) Gaenzler and co-host Chris Klein would last and why were they only suspended when Lederman was fired.
I finally received an email Monday after a second request for comment from Lisa Dollinger of Dollinger Strategic Communications for Cumulus Media. She wrote, “the company does not have additional information to share beyond the statement I sent to you on Wednesday night.”
Lederman’s firing after the advertiser backlash was another reminder that advertisers are the most powerful media censors.
Lederman deserved to be fired. The comedy club owner started a discussion that, if he tried out in a routine at his club, likely would have received enough audience backlash for him to realize how racist he was being.
He also might have considered that racist behavior and attitudes have increasingly been appropriately called out this year.
Morning shows have prep discussions before they air, which makes one wonder if the discussion was pre-planned and what input, if anything, producer Bobby Rosati had. Those questions were also asked of Riley without a response.
Gaenzler was fired from three freelance jobs with the Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and the University at Buffalo Bulls, so his survival at 97 Rock stands out.
Gaenzler’s participation wasn’t in the same category as Lederman. He listened to Lederman’s abhorrent commentary and is heard to say “OK.” He should have told Lederman, “that’s not OK.”
Perhaps Lederman veered from the pre-planned talking points in the segment. That would make it somewhat understandable why Gaenzler failed miserably to come up with the appropriate “that’s not OK” response. It might be harder to be that sharp on the spot to react that way. We all hope we pass that test, but I fear many in and out of the media will fail as Gaenzler did.
However, Klein, who has been a news reader, participated in the disgusting discussion. After Lederman brought up the names of Berry and two other Black celebrity women, Klein brought up the name of a third Black celebrity female as if the subject were OK. Klein easily could have been fired for that. Whatever the length of her suspension is, she got off relatively easy.
WBEN-AM’s decision to fill the noon to 3 p.m. hours previously held by the late Rush Limbaugh starting next week by moving around the schedules of local conservative hosts David Bellavia and Tom Bauerle is certainly creative.
But it would have been preferable if the station had tried for some sort of balance and hired a liberal voice or a female to host a show for at least a couple of hours.
The station did give Joe Beamer, who has been a replacement host more prominently featured since Sandy Beach retired, a one-hour show with Brian Mazurowski at 9 a.m. Full disclosure: Beamer is a former student of mine when I taught at Medaille College. His conservative politics were easily detected in the class and have been during his replacement hosting duties.
At this point, anyone who has listened to Bellavia and Bauerle knows what they are getting – mostly right-wing talking points that would benefit from a fact-checker being around.
It will be a good idea if either host tries to expand his audience by bringing in someone with opposing views for at least part of their four-hour shows.