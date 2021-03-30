Alan Pergament: 97 Rock is silent after initial statement announcing Rob Lederman's firing

However, Klein, who has been a news reader, participated in the disgusting discussion. After Lederman brought up the names of Berry and two other Black celebrity women, Klein brought up the name of a third Black celebrity female as if the subject were OK. Klein easily could have been fired for that. Whatever the length of her suspension is, she got off relatively easy.

WBEN-AM’s decision to fill the noon to 3 p.m. hours previously held by the late Rush Limbaugh starting next week by moving around the schedules of local conservative hosts David Bellavia and Tom Bauerle is certainly creative.

But it would have been preferable if the station had tried for some sort of balance and hired a liberal voice or a female to host a show for at least a couple of hours.

The station did give Joe Beamer, who has been a replacement host more prominently featured since Sandy Beach retired, a one-hour show with Brian Mazurowski at 9 a.m. Full disclosure: Beamer is a former student of mine when I taught at Medaille College. His conservative politics were easily detected in the class and have been during his replacement hosting duties.

At this point, anyone who has listened to Bellavia and Bauerle knows what they are getting – mostly right-wing talking points that would benefit from a fact-checker being around.

It will be a good idea if either host tries to expand his audience by bringing in someone with opposing views for at least part of their four-hour shows.

