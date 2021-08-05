A guide to the 2021 Erie County Fair: Admission, parking and what's new in fun and food

Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich. Look for this family friendly duo as they walk through the fair looking to meet kids and get photos taken with them.

Ultimate Stunt Circus. The Globe of Death, Wheel of Destiny, Motorcycle on Wire and the Human Cannonball are some of gravity-defying thrills you'll see during this 30-minute show held inside Circusland at 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. daily.

RETURNING FAVORITES

One reason we love going to the fair is seeing familiar faces including Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Gary the Silent Clown and John Cassidy the Bizarre Balloonologist. They'll all be there again this year, along with other popular entertainers.

Agriculture and livestock. Always popular with the kids, head to the Agriculture Discovery Center where there are interactive experiences, seminars, exhibits and activities include the Chick Hatchery, Milking Parlor, sugarhouse demonstrations and the Moo-Ternity Ward.

Camel Kingdom. Snow white and one-hump dromedary camels are the stars of this popular interactive exhibit where you can get up close to these beautiful creatures. The half-hour shows are at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. daily near Gate 5.