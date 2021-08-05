A guide to the 2021 Erie County Fair: Admission, parking and what's new in fun and food

The 181st Erie County Fair returns with new attractions, kid-friendly entertainment and plenty of food from Aug. 11 to 22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. Here's the lowdown on buying tickets, what's new, who is returning and how to get deals on midway rides.
Hours: Noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 11 and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 12-22 at the Hamburg Fairgrounds (5600 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg).
Tickets: This is the big change. Tickets must be bought online this year for both gate admission and Gusto Grandstand events. Let’s put it this way: Tickets will not be sold at the gate. A gate admission ticket is good for any one day throughout the fair. Admission is $13.50. Ages 12 and younger are admitted free, but a ticket still needs to be reserved for them in advance online. The good news is that you won't be charged a service fee.
Grandstand events: Prices for ticketed concerts/events at Gusto Grandstand vary, and they do include free admission to the fair on the day-of event. The grandstand also hosts five free events as noted. Jay and the Americans, Aug. 11 (free); Sawyer Brown, Aug. 12; The Who Show, Aug. 13 (free); Styx, Aug. 14; Jon Pardi, Aug. 15; Shenandoah, 8 p.m. Aug. 16 (free); ATV Big Air Tour, Aug. 17 (free); For King & Country, Aug. 18; Cooper Alan, Aug. 19 (free); Ultimate Night of Destruction, Aug. 21; World’s Largest Demolition Derby, Aug. 22. Order tickets online at ecfair.org or tickets.com.
Parking: Lots open at 10 a.m. daily. There is no charge to park this year.
Free days: The fair continues to honor firefighters and military with special days. Firefighters Day on Aug. 13 offers free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members; Veterans Day on Aug. 15 has free admission for veterans, active military and auxiliary members. The free tickets must be reserved online and proper ID needs to be shown at the gate.
Midway rides: The rides on the James E. Strates Midway take about 6 to 12 credits each; a credit costs 50 cents, so that's from $3 to $6 for each ride. There are two ways to get discounted rides. The weekday wristband costs $30 and allows you unlimited rides for one day, valid Monday through Friday. Buy them online or at the midway. The Fun Card is a reloadable card you can use anytime at the fair at a discounted cost of $50 for 120 credits. It can be purchased online prior to Aug. 11 and at the fair from Aug. 11-22.
Safety: CDC guidelines will be followed, which at this time include masks for all unvaccinated guests. Masks also will be encouraged in indoor spaces. The Midway will follow social distancing guidelines. Hand-sanitizing units and hand-washing stations will be throughout the fairgrounds. Buildings will have wider aisles.
Accessibility equipment: Scooters, wheelchairs, wagons, strollers and double strollers will again be available to rent. Make reservations here or at 888-441-7575 (option 1).
NEW AT THE FAIR
Here are a few of the new entertainers and attractions.
Arcy Live! Be on the lookout for the renowned graffiti artist and muralist artist known as Arcy, who will create large-scale murals outside the Creative Arts Building on themes such as agriculture, rides and entertainment.
Chainsaw Carver. Nick and Amanda Smith will display their creativity as they speed-carve wood sculptures. Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. daily outside Showplace.
DownBeat Percussion. If you've gone to a Buffalo Bills game, you've seen this drum corp in the parking lot, on the field and in the stands revving up the crowd. The musicians will be moving through the fairgrounds, performing 20-minute shows at 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. daily.
FireGuy. Brant Mathews has a burning desire to entertain with his unique blend of fire juggling, fire eating, fire breathing and more. He'll be strolling throughout the fair at 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17-22.
Safari Sam and Oscar the Awesome Ostrich. Look for this family friendly duo as they walk through the fair looking to meet kids and get photos taken with them.
Ultimate Stunt Circus. The Globe of Death, Wheel of Destiny, Motorcycle on Wire and the Human Cannonball are some of gravity-defying thrills you'll see during this 30-minute show held inside Circusland at 2:30, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. daily.
RETURNING FAVORITES
One reason we love going to the fair is seeing familiar faces including Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Gary the Silent Clown and John Cassidy the Bizarre Balloonologist. They'll all be there again this year, along with other popular entertainers.
Agriculture and livestock. Always popular with the kids, head to the Agriculture Discovery Center where there are interactive experiences, seminars, exhibits and activities include the Chick Hatchery, Milking Parlor, sugarhouse demonstrations and the Moo-Ternity Ward.
Camel Kingdom. Snow white and one-hump dromedary camels are the stars of this popular interactive exhibit where you can get up close to these beautiful creatures. The half-hour shows are at 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. daily near Gate 5.
Swifty Swine Racing Pigs. One of the most adorable fair attractions are the fast-moving baby pigs going by the name of Kevin Bacon and Kim Kardashing-ham as they race for a snack. The 20-minute races are at 1, 3, 5, 7 p.m. daily in Circusland.
New York State Police. Rappelling and K-9 demonstrations are among the daily events from the New York State Police. The Special Operations Response Team will host the rappelling demonstrations at the 57-foot tower in Slade Park. Daily at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
NYA:WEH Indian Village Dance Troupe. Traditional dancing and cultural activities are part of daily events at noon, 3 and 6 p.m. at Nya:Weh Indian Village. A smoke dance competition is 2 to 7 p.m. Aug. 21; a Tiny Tots Dancing on the Turtle Mount is at 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Ramblin Lou Family Band. The multigenerational band returns to perform in honor of the late Ramblin Lou, who entertained fair crowds for more than 50 years. Concerts are at 6 p.m. Aug. 11-16 and Aug. 19-22 at the Avenue of Flags Stage.