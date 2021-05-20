A guide to garden walks in communities throughout Western New York

The garden walks and tours are back, filling many summer weekends. The ones below are self-guided and free (although some may request a donation). Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for these and other garden events including Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July and the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave.