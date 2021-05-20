A guide to garden walks in communities throughout Western New York

The garden walks and tours are back, filling many summer weekends. The ones below are self-guided and free (although some may request a donation). Visit GardensBuffaloNiagara.com for these and other garden events including Open Gardens on Thursdays and Fridays in July and the Buffalo Style Garden Art Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 27 at the Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave.
Check websites and Facebook for updates, including Covid-19 regulations and recommendations set by local, state and federal governments.
Coming in June
Lewiston GardenFest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19 and 20. A garden walk is part of the festival, which includes vendors and other activities along Center Street. lewistongardenfest.com and Facebook.
Coming in July
Amherst Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10. Garden registration by June 20 through the town website. Maps will be available closer to the event at local nurseries and at 111 Campus Drive West, Snyder. Facebook.
Buzz Around Hamburg Village Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11. Maps on tour day at Memorial Park bandstand, Lake and Union streets. No vendors in the park this year. hamburggardenwalk.com and Facebook.
Grand Island Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. Garden registration by June 15. Maps on tour day outside the town gazebo, 2255 Baseline Road. grandislandgardenwalk.com.
Lockport in Bloom. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 10 and 11. Evening tour from 7 to 10 p.m. July 9. Maps on tour day at the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., and various businesses. Facebook.
North Tonawanda Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 and 11. Maps on tour days at the Carnegie Art Center, 240 Goundry St. Garden registration by June 15. ntgardenwalk.com and Facebook.
Snyder-CleveHill Garden View. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. Maps on tour day in front of Trillium’s Courtyard Florist, 2195 Kensington Ave., Snyder. A $2 donation is suggested. Facebook.
East Side Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17. Maps will be available at downtown public libraries. gardensbuffaloniagara.com/esgw-2021 and Facebook.
Ken-Ton Garden Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18. Evening tour from 8:30 to 11 p.m. July 16 and 17. Garden registration through June 4. Maps on tour day at the Aquatic and Fitness Center, 1 Pool Plaza, Tonawanda. kentongardentour.com and Facebook.
Lancaster Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 and 18. Evening tour 8:45 to 11 p.m. July 16. Maps will be available at Two Chicks and a Rooster, 732 Aurora St.; Petals to Please, 5870 Broadway, and Lancaster Coffee Co. & Cafe, 24 Central Ave. Facebook.
Northwest Buffalo Garden Tour. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17. Evening tour from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. July 16 and 17. Applications at brralliance.org. Donations accepted to maintain community gardens. Maps on tour days at St. Mark’s & All Saints’ Church, 311 Ontario St.
Samuel P. Capen Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17 and 18 in the neighborhoods of the University District (South Campus). Evening tour from 8 to 10 p.m. July 17. Maps on tour days until 4 p.m. at UB Anderson Gallery parking lot, 1 Martha Jackson Place. Maps can be downloaded July 8. ourheights.org/GardenWalk.
Williamsville Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 17. Headquarters/maps outside Village Hall, 5565 Main St. Facebook.
Garden Walk Buffalo. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 24 and 25. Map and headquarter locations to be announced. gardensbuffaloniagara.com/garden-walk-buffalo and Facebook.
Coming in August
City of Tonawanda Garden Walk. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7. Evening tour from 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 6. Garden registration at cityoftonawandaartsboard.com or call 695-8645. Deadline is July 20. Maps available late June in the mayor’s office, recreation department, public library and other locations. Facebook.