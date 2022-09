A fall guide to farmers markets

The colorful changes that come with fall don't stop with our vibrant foliage. We notice it at farmers markets, too, with the arrival of pumpkins, winter squash and mums replacing summer fruits and vegetables.

Here is an alphabetical list of farmers markets in Erie and Niagara counties remaining open through the fall.

ERIE COUNTY

Alden Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 8. 13059 Broadway, Alden (in Tractor Supply Plaza).

Clarence Hollow Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. 10717 Main St., Clarence.

Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1, when it turns to just Saturdays. 1443-1517 Clinton St.

Downtown Country Market. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 20. Main Street between Court and Church streets.

East Aurora Farmers Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through Nov. 23. 123 Grey St. in East Aurora Village Plaza.

Elmwood Village Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Nov. 26. Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.

Four Corners Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15. Bank on Buffalo parking lot, 9470 Clarence Center Road, Clarence.

Hamburg Farmers Market. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. 45 Church St., Hamburg.

Holland Farmers Market. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30. 49 N. Main St., Holland.

Kenmore Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16. Kenmore Village Green, 2919 Delaware Ave.

Providence Farm Collective Farmers Market. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15. M&T Bank parking lot, 130 Grant St.

South Buffalo Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. Cazenovia Park Casino, 155 Cazenovia St.

Village Community Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24. Village Municipal Parking Lot, Main and Buffalo streets, Hamburg.

West Shore Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 25. Russell Park in Akron.

Williamsville Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. Amherst Town Hall, 5583 Main St., Williamsville.

NIAGARA COUNTY

Canal Village Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. 127 W. Center St., Medina.

Lewiston Artisan Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 15. Academy Park, 851 Center St., Lewiston.

Lockport Community Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 22. Also 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 28. 57 Canal St., Lockport.

North Tonawanda City Market. 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, year-round. 310 Robinson St., North Tonawanda.

Pendleton Station Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 16. 6570 Campbell Road, Pendleton.

More markets:

Arcade Farmers Market. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 29. Tractor Supply parking lot, 378 W. Main St., Arcade.

Dunkirk Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 12. 45 Cliffstar Court, Dunkirk, outside Dunkirk Senior Center.

Fredonia Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29. Barker Commons, Church Street, Fredonia.

Genesee Country Farmers Market. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through Oct. 28. City Center parking lot, at Bank Street and Alva Place, Batavia.

Olean Area Farmers Market. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 29. Lincoln Park Pavilion, South Street, Olean.

Westfield Farmers and Artisans Market. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. Moore Park, East Main Street, Westfield.