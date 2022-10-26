A day away with the kids in Allegany State Park

We know and love Allegany State Park. I’ve been going there for years with my children, who are now teenagers. It has been just the three of us, and with this teen demographic, there needs to be a plan.

So let’s outline something nice for a mid-range holiday like Election Day, Veterans Day or, for that matter, an off-season Sunday.

On our visits, we’ve camped on the ground with a tent, but have also rented a cabin. (Cabins anywhere in New York are generally a two-day minimum.) The tent is a nice one-night option, but in the autumn, it can be chilly at night. The day trip is the usual go-to. My kids know the routine.

We make two stops in Salamanca. First is to Save a Lot, the local supermarket. The kids look forward to the prospect of choice. It’s a discount supermarket, so you won’t sweat it out on the wallet. There are nice reduced-price baked goods. We chose a Mississippi Mud chocolate cake underneath one of those dome stadium covers. The bacon-flavored Yancey's Fancy cheese always slides by on the conveyor belt. I also grab some sausages and rolls.

Then we stop at the Salamanca Reservation for gas. We recommend Antone’s, with its 1960s folded roof. Choose that, or the other station kitty corner. Price is always the same; the businesses are in touch.

At 65,000 square feet, Allegany is the largest state park in New York State. It has two developed areas – Red House and Quaker – that have a total of 303 campsites, 336 cabins, eight cottages and two group camps.

There are two ways to enter the park. We choose to forego the expressway and drive uphill to enter. The entrance booth is within 3 miles. The off-season “ranger” manning the booth usually has a hoodie, hardly resembling the stateliness of Smokey the Bear. The ranger is never in a hurry to come out. We usually drive right through with a wave. This is part of the fun.

Hurriedly, we make our way to the parking lot near the Art Roscoe Hiking and Cross Country Ski and Mountain Bike area, which has more than 28 miles of multi-use trails. This is the featured activity of the day – the Grand Hike.

There is an excellent map across the street from the parking lot. You can take a picture of it to help guide you, but everything is well marked. We choose the Christian Hollow trail. There is a wonderful lean-to – the hiker term for a small shelter – that is about halfway through the 1.5-mile trail and has wonderful views. I save the bacon cheese and the domed stadium cake for this moment. My backpack is full (Yes, I carry the provisions. Tradition, after all). The hike with the nice picnic break takes a couple of hours.

Then, it's back to the car for a 3-mile downhill drive to the Red House area. Located in the northern part of the park, it is the area most people are familiar with. We normally pack bicycles on the car, and I let the kids ride the 3 miles straight downhill. Of course, they love it. They don’t have to pedal. We then congregate at the beautiful visitor center.

The next hour or so is the loosest part of the day. I like to relax on the Adirondack chairs with a drink, but I watch as the kids revert to their phones, so the wine has to wait. Fishing has always been hit or miss, but I do pack the poles. A croquet set might make a cameo appearance. The tennis court and basketball courts are nearby, but the basketball rims have a carnival-like difficulty to them. The tennis courts undulate. Laugh, if you will, about the equipment burden. Raising kids, this stuff never leaves the car. I keep a ball pump in the glove compartment.

We’re hungry. That’s the problem. The sun is setting on the October sky. Though we have no reservation, we head over to the Sugarbush cabin site, our home away from home. It's Monday, and the weekenders have gone home. I prefer Cabin 1, which is near the woods. We park, gather sticks and wood, pretend we are staying at the locked cabin, laugh about it and enjoy those sausages and rolls previously mentioned. We leave Cabin 1 exactly as we found it, short of embers and ashes.

We return via the expressway, so we exit a different way from where Smokey the Bear waved furiously at us earlier in the day. If you time it right, the drive home with the setting sun is calming. Underrated in Western New York is the approach seemingly from above to the open city. This visibility happens somewhere 5 miles short of West Seneca, concluding a wonderful day off in the Southern Tier.