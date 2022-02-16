A dark and different 'Oklahoma' at Shea’s

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

This production reminds us of the ingredients that made “Oklahoma” great in the first place. True, you will not hear soaring voices like those of Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae, but you will probably focus on the dialogue and the complex ironies of the songs as never before. You will be plunged into darkness and obliged to focus on some very dark dialogue. “Pore Jud Is Daid” will not provide comic relief. At times, Fish deploys technology to advance the storytelling: microphones, video projections, and one bloody special effect that amplifies the final scene spectacularly. The famed choreography by Agnes DeMille has been updated by John Hegin Botham, and is compellingly danced by Gabrielle Hamilton.

A small and able cast relates the story of “Oklahoma,” sometimes offering the dialogue as if they were reading the transcript of a real-life experience. Sean Grandillo makes an amiable and somewhat naïve Curly. Sasha Hutchings is charismatic as conflicted Laurie. Broadway favorite Barbara Walsh is captivating as flinty and wise Aunt Eller.