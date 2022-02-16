A dark and different 'Oklahoma' at Shea’s

If you attend the current national tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma,” you will see an American classic, brilliantly staged from a fresh and sometimes disturbing perspective. If, however, you go to Shea’s exclusively for the euphoric feeling of full-throated musicals that inspire unbridled joy, prepare to be disappointed.
“Oklahoma” follows the romance of a cowboy named Curly, as he courts a reluctant farm girl named Laurie. The show is best remembered for rousing melodies like the title song, and clever comic charm songs. These include, “People Will Say We’re in Love,” wherein Curly and Laurie unwillingly reveal their mutual attraction, and “I Cain’t Say No” in which man-crazy secondary character Ado Annie, explains her inability to resist a sweet-talking man.
In 2019, New York director Daniel Fish conceived an immersive and intimate production, performed in the round, that focused on the darker elements of the plot, in particular, the story of Jud Fry, a brooding farmhand, obsessed with Laurie. This is the version that is playing at Shea’s, with the staging reworked to accommodate proscenium, rather than in-the-round staging. It’s a production that critics have loved, but to which audiences have had mixed reactions.
The fact is, while a wholesome optimism has traditionally dominated productions of “Oklahoma” (Jud’s somber ballad, “Lonely Room” was cut from the 1955 film), the dark elements of the musical have always been there. Curly always tried to coax Jud into hanging himself. Jud always threatened to kill Curly and ended up dead himself. In an oft-forgotten sequence, the wedding guests always tossed together a make-shift trial, hastily acquitting Curly in Jud’s death so that he and Laurie won’t have to delay their honeymoon. That is the plot of “Oklahoma.”
Fish has changed nothing, except the weapon in the final scene is no longer a knife, but a gun, in this production full of guns, and the verdict of self-defense is far more ambiguous. The virtue of “Oklahoma” was always its strong plot melded to its brilliant score. “Oklahoma” abandoned the hackneyed musical comedy formula of the early 20th century. It did not begin with a rousing production number and a line of leggy chorus girls. Instead, the curtain rose to reveal an old woman churning butter while a cowboy sweetly sang, “Oh What a Beautiful Mornin’.”
At a pre-Broadway performance in New Haven, producer Mike Todd walked out at intermission and famously quipped, “No girls. No gags. No chance.” He was wrong. “Oklahoma” changed the course of musical theater history.
This production reminds us of the ingredients that made “Oklahoma” great in the first place. True, you will not hear soaring voices like those of Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae, but you will probably focus on the dialogue and the complex ironies of the songs as never before. You will be plunged into darkness and obliged to focus on some very dark dialogue. “Pore Jud Is Daid” will not provide comic relief. At times, Fish deploys technology to advance the storytelling: microphones, video projections, and one bloody special effect that amplifies the final scene spectacularly. The famed choreography by Agnes DeMille has been updated by John Hegin Botham, and is compellingly danced by Gabrielle Hamilton.
A small and able cast relates the story of “Oklahoma,” sometimes offering the dialogue as if they were reading the transcript of a real-life experience. Sean Grandillo makes an amiable and somewhat naïve Curly. Sasha Hutchings is charismatic as conflicted Laurie. Broadway favorite Barbara Walsh is captivating as flinty and wise Aunt Eller.
Hennessy Winkler could not be more adorable as Will Parker, the dumb but lovable cowboy, just back from Kansas City. Will wants to marry Ado Annie, who is winningly played by Sis, who has no trouble convincing us that she “cain't be prissy an' quaint,” or that she “ain't the type that can faint’! The physical contrast between Winkler and Sis is irresistible. Benj Mirman does provide ample comic relief in a marvelous performance as peddler Ali Hakim. Hannah Solow gets amazing mileage out her unstoppable laugh as Gertie. Christopher Bannow is haunting and powerfully affecting as Jud Fry, and he turns out to have the richest voice in the company.
While I found the performance thrilling, in truth, the production was clearly conceived for the intimacy of an immersive, in-the-round experience. The vastness of Shea’s swallows up the proceedings, making the show seem small and remote. Nonetheless, this is a powerful and memorable rendering of a great American musical.
Theater review
"Oklahoma" by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein
3.5 stars (out of 4)
Presented at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre through Feb. 20. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. It is recommended for ages 12 and older. 2 hours and 45 minutes. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and ID required. Masks must be worn while inside the theater building and throughout the performance. Tickets are $29 to $75. sheas.org.