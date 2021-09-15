A cheese-wheeling driving excursion of fromage and foliage in WNY

We are not ashamed to admit that we would take a ride for some good cheese.

We urge you to take a cheese-wheeling excursion that will include some leaf-peeping along your way at some of the most picturesque spots in the area including Letchworth and Allegany state parks. Here are a few locations to visit with a specialty cheese from each spot, along with some added stops and events you could bundle in.

Chautauqua County

Add a boat tour to your cheese expedition. The Chautauqua Belle steamboat tours the lake at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 16 with a 1½-hour tour. See foliage from the water and listen to the history of the area. The boat leaves from Jamestown’s McCrea Point Park. Book tours online.

Cadwell’s Cheese House & Gifts

5392 E. Lake Road, Dewittville

Open through Columbus Day, Cadwell’s celebrates its 94th season this year. It is owned by the darling Jane Currie, granddaughter of Ford Cadwell, who started the business in 1927. Cadwell’s has more than 30 kinds of cheese from the United States and around the world.