97 Rock's Tom Ragan has breakthrough Covid case

Tom Ragan, co-host of the 97 Rock morning show, has a breakthrough case of Covid-19, experienced mild symptoms and is working from home but expects to be back at work next week with co-host Ted Shredd.

Ragan said he was tested Sunday after losing taste and smell and having a headache and a cough for a day or two. He has been vaccinated and said he wears masks everywhere.

“It isn’t that I had crazy symptoms,” Ragan said. “The vaccine did its job; it kept me from having worse symptoms. Absolutely get the vaccine. I can only conclude that it protected me from feeling the harsh, harmful effects of this disease. It didn’t hospitalize me. I had minor symptoms. Go out and get the vaccine. It will save you; it will save your life, it will save your family’s life and keep you from suffering the harmful effects of Covid."

Shredd had a more serious case of Covid-19 in May. He wasn't fully vaccinated, having just received his first dose of the vaccine at the same time that he contracted Covid.

It led to his being hospitalized, put on oxygen and coming close to being put on a ventilator.

At the time, Shredd advocated for getting the vaccine.

“I just felt like it was something that I wanted to share with people and not just because they're all wondering where I was, but also because so many people I know have been hesitant to get this thing,” said Shredd in May. “I feel they don't really have solid excuses for not wanting to get it, but I mean to each their own. In some cases, it seems like it's almost political and I said (President) Trump was pushing this, too, it wasn't just a (President) Biden thing. I mean Trump was pushing to get this vaccine. This shouldn't be a Republican or Democrat thing or whatever. This is your life. ... If you've got the opportunity to get a vaccination, get it.”

