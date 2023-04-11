Public art should reflect the community that produces that art. A simple enough concept, but one that bears a certain amount of digging into.

As the Americans for the Arts’ Public Art Network Council Green Paper has it, “Places with strong public art expressions break the trend of blandness and sameness, and give communities a stronger sense of place and identity.” So during a recent afternoon on Hertel Avenue, I let public art lead me on a journey toward the heart of the neighborhood, in real time, with no pre-selected maps or legends. Along the way, I discovered that we can learn an awful lot about a community through the art that adorns that community’s public spaces and, one hopes, compels outsiders to visit.

Hertel Avenue is a mecca for lovers of visual art. There are more than 20 murals between the 1100 and 1800 blocks, and an alleyway outdoor gallery to boot. A number of art galleries in the area add to the air of artistic vibrancy, as does one of the Buffalo region’s most revered comic book and graphic novel stores.

Hertel Walls

A public art project launched in 2017 under the auspices of Delaware District Council Member Joel Feroleto in conjunction with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, the Hertel Walls initiative spawned a beautiful monster, as the first mural – artist Bunnie Reiss’ “Magic Buffalo,” on the side of the building that houses Joe’s Deli – was enthusiastically received by residents and businesses, and a slew of murals followed in rapid succession.

I kicked off my own mural tour by stopping to pay my respects before Rory Allen’s Gord Downie mural, at 1669 Hertel. The tribute to the beloved Tragically Hip vocalist – who died in October of 2017 shortly after Allen completed work on the mural – is adorned with the words “No dress rehearsal/This is our Life,” a lyric from the Hip’s “Ahead by A Century.” It has become for a me a site to both reflect and feel inspired.

From there, my journey led me through a world of color, craftsmanship and imagination with Casey Milbrand’s “Lookin’ Good” (1472 Hertel Ave.); Phillip Burke’s awesome Goo Goo Dolls depiction (1212 Hertel Ave.); Eduardo Kobra’s “Untitled” (1188 Hertel Ave.), which depicts the friendship between Mark Twain and John T. Lewis; Vincent Alejandro’s “Hertel Postcard” (1787 Hertel Ave.); Mario Zucca’s playful “Buffalo Map” (1297 Hertel Ave.); Chuck Tingley and Matt Grote’s Nintendo-inspired “weego” (1503 Hertel Ave.); and finally the depiction of the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia, on the side of the Terrapin Station building at 1172 Hertel.

Gutter Pop Comics, 1421 Hertel Ave.

After a brief stop for a caffeine upgrade, my visual art tour dropped me in front of Gutter Pop Comics, a store I had heard much about from my comic-loving friends, many of whom claim the bright, airy and beautifully organized shop to be an oasis for the graphically like-minded. It didn’t take me long to understand their enthusiasm, for Gutter Pop seemed to have a healthy selection of everything the present-day aesthete might require – comics, graphic novels, anime and manga, and even illustrated children’s books.

It’s old news by this point to suggest that comics and graphic novels are serious literature – a literature that has the advantage of being paired with adventurous, boundary-stretching high art. Many graphic novels present fully fleshed-out characters, stories imbued with historical tropes, metaphor and thematic complexity, and narrative arcs developed across multiple issues and editions.

My time in Gutter Pop was too brief, but left me looking forward to my next visit.

Revolution Art Gallery, 1419 Hertel Ave.

What a strange and wonderful trip this was proving to be, from vibrant mural art to comics, anime and illustration to, finally, a multimedia art gallery.

Opened in 2016 by the team of owner/director Craig Larotonda and curator Maria Pabico Larotonda, talented and long-serving members of the Buffalo art community, Revolution Art Gallery is a self-described “pop-surrealist” space focusing on “contemporary figurative art,” that also happens to be a prime spot for cutting-edge live music of the alternative, experimental and exploratory variety.

I was inspired by my time spent with the immersive exhibit, “Lost Worlds,” a tag-team show featuring the original art of Jane Marinsky and Glynis Sweeny. Though their styles are wildly divergent – Sweeny’s brilliant pencil and paint on a digital base renderings blend pop surrealism with futurist themes and satirical observations, while Marinsky’s graphic art-based editorial illustrations have a wit and levity underscored by her most recent forays into children’s literature – the works duly complement each other. Both artists hint at a magical, imaginative world that exists somewhere above and to the left of the norm.

(“Lost Worlds” is on view at Revolution until April 14, when a new twin-artist exhibit featuring the works of Katie Gamb and Molly Devlin debuts.)

It might be gilding the lily a bit to claim that my handful of hours immersed in Hertel Avenue’s artistic offerings lightened my step and elevated my mood. But it would also be true.