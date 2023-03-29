As Buffalo continues to morph, and once abandoned regions slowly grow into favored destinations for a broad swath of age groups looking to be entertained while also experiencing (and perhaps contributing to) our ever-evolving local culture, one question remains paramount: How does a neighborhood retain its own identity while new businesses seek to attract people from outside of that neighborhood?

In Black Rock – initially, a standalone village, but eventually annexed by Buffalo, in 1853 – the question of identity has been underscored by the conversion of Chandler Street from a largely abandoned, postindustrial site into a hipster hot spot over the past several years. Developer Rocco Termini’s investment in the region brought new businesses and eager patrons to an area that had fallen into disuse, but when some began referring to the area as “Chandlerville,” proud Black Rock residents balked at what they interpreted as an attempt to paint over their identity.

Black Rock had been a hub of the Buffalo music scene for many years prior to Chandler Street’s revitalization, with spots like the Sportsmen’s Tavern offering a rich diet of local and national artists to a loyal audience. Happily, the Chandler Street I visited felt more like an offshoot of that pre-existing success story than some sort of “new village-within-a-village.”

Even on a relatively cold and miserable late afternoon, Chandler Street had much to offer, and plenty of patrons eager to experience those offerings. This suggests that it’s possible to celebrate new development while honoring an area’s rich history.

Chuck Tingley mural, 155 Chandler St.

When you enter the courtyard of the former Linde Air Manufacturing complex, you are immediately transported by the rich, vibrant mural work of artist Chuck Tingley, the Buffalo artist commissioned to transform the courtyard in 2018. Tingley created a multilayered mural that blends vivid colors with nods to the history of aircraft manufacture represented by former tenants Bell Aircraft and Linde Air.

Even on a bleak and blustery afternoon, Tingley’s work truly pops, and invites the viewer into an urban oasis.

Buffalo Barrel & Brine, 155 Chandler St.

Walk through Tingley’s invitingly imaginative murals and you’ll arrive at Barrel & Brine, a warm, vibey space that specializes in a wide variety of seasonal krauts, kimchi, pickles and kombucha teas.

Oh, and beer. We can’t forget the beer. BB&B offers a delectable variety of local, regional and national craft concoctions. I favor the Von Trapp Kolsch, which ably complements my favorite BB&B sandwich, the Mensch, a mouthwatering commingling of corned beef, Swiss cheese and house kraut, served on marbled rye and topped with house beer mustard. This is such a perfect “comfort food and beverage” package that I wish it came with a pillow, for a cozy post-imbibing nap.

You can feel good about indulging in BB&B’s wares, too, because the establishment has made its commitment to the Black Rock community clear from the get-go. “We got into this business because we love preservation, and at the heart of preservation is community,” co-owner R.J. Marvin told me in 2020, when Barrel & Brine had just launched a free bag lunch program to benefit community members who had found accessibility to food greatly compromised by the pandemic. “Throughout history, families and villages got together and preserved food for the entire village, so no one would go hungry when things got difficult. That doesn't change now, and it will never change for us.”

Thin Man Brewery and Tappo Pizza, 166 Chandler St.

Craft beer and artisan pizza. We might be bound by the old “wings and 'zah” cliché in the eyes of folks who don’t live here, but for the better part of a decade now, Buffalo has been about local breweries conjuring sumptuous suds and local chef-artists offering their own slant on the standards. It’s this pairing that is at the heart of the Thin Man Brewery/Tappo Pizza marriage, coupled with the playfully and colorfully designed high-ceilinged space.

The beer list includes everything from NEIPAs and DIPAs to pilsners (Pils Mafia, anyone?) and porters. Coupled with Tappo’s full menu of wood-fired pizzas, and a commitment to live local music – including abundant outdoor events in the nonwinter months– and only the most hardened of hearts would begrudge this establishment its hard-earned place in the Buffalo entertainment lexicon.