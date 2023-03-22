It's been 10 years since the American Planning Association, through its “Great Spaces in America” program, named the Village of Kenmore one of the top 10 neighborhoods in America. But in the time since, Kenmore’s cultural and entertainment offerings have grown even more robust.

The APA praised Kenmore for its “tree-lined streets and exceptional views of the Queen City’s skyline,” as well as the wide sidewalks lining both sides of its main thoroughfare, Delaware Avenue, which make the quaint village, in the APA’s view, “a pedestrian’s delight.”

I put this theory to the test on a recent late afternoon, taking advantage of springlike temperatures to spend 90 minutes strolling through several blocks on Delaware Avenue in the heart of the village and soaking in the New England-esque community vibe. I found a blend of interesting indie shops, a low-key, slightly Bohemian atmosphere and an array of local cuisine, all in a walking-and-biking-friendly neighborhood enjoying a subtle but clear upswing.

Oh, and me being me, I also bought some records. A lot of records.

Apples & Oranges, 3048 Delaware Ave.

I eased into my Kenmore afternoon with a stop at Apples & Oranges, an indie record store owned and operated by Buffalo guitarist George Puleo (Gamalon, The Need, The Damone Jackson Outcome). His store’s vibe will be familiar to serious record collectors. Vibrant colors, tapestries, posters of Jimi Hendrix and vinyl records cover the walls while incense burns and music plays at a healthy but considerate volume. Puleo is eager to discuss music with his patrons, too, and just as eager to throw record after record on the turntable and ask “Have you heard this yet? It’s awesome.”

Puleo loves his Kenmore neighborhood, singing the praises of the nearby Nowhere Lounge – “It’s like walking into 1970” – and pledging his allegiance to neighbor Uplift Nutrition, where “I get these completely amazing, healthy smoothies every day.” He also had some clear thoughts when I asked him what he thought of the veritable explosion of vinyl record shops that has taken place in and around Buffalo over the last few years. “It’s about community, not competition,” Puleo said. “Each store does something that the other’s don’t. The more the merrier.”

Uplift Nutrition, 2815 Delaware Ave.

Sufficiently weighted down with new and old vinyl, I made my way south on Delaware Avenue to take Puleo up on his suggestion, and spent a few minutes getting to know Mario Copeland, co-owner of Uplift Nutrition.

Uplift lives up to its name by offering smoothies, shakes, teas and healthy treats based upon a macro diet’s caloric intake awareness, in keeping with Copeland’s belief that “a healthy diet means a healthy mind.” I tried the Bills Mafia loaded energy tea. The low-calorie, high-energy healthy brew made me feel like I could leap over an oncoming opposing defender with the agility of Josh Allen and still have some energy left over to take the dog for a 4-mile walk when I got home. Outstanding.

Copeland, who just marked Uplift Nutrition’s first anniversary along with co-owner Danielle Rice, said the response to this mindful approach to food and drink has been warmly embraced by the Kenmore community.

Nowhere Lounge, 3115 Delaware Ave.

Happy hour beckoned, and a growing thirst pulled me back north, toward the much buzzed-about Nowhere Lounge. If you were a kid in the 1970s, as I was, you’ll likely have a soft spot for what co-owners Jason and Julie Wood have done with the building that once housed the bar Bob’s Branch Office. The vibe is decidedly laid-back '70s, with a dash of your super cool uncle’s basement bar – you know, the one where he let you listen to Steely Dan’s “Aja” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours.”

Craft cocktails rule the day at the Nowhere Lounge, and these folks know how to make 'em. I tried the Betty Peach, a blend of vodka – good vodka – with grapefruit, lemon, cinnamon syrup and peach bitters. “Delicious” doesn't even begin to cover it. I felt like I was hanging out with Jack Tripper at the Regal Beagle. (Some of you will get the reference.) This place is the coolest of the cool, and I will definitely make it a regular stop.

It’s not breaking news that Kenmore is a happening place to be these days. But if you haven’t spent an afternoon or an evening there in a good while, you might want to break off some time and make it happen.